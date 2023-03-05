With a career spanning many decades, Paula Abdul still remains a familiar face in the entertainment world.

At the height of her music career, the Straight Up hitmaker achieved an impressive six chart-topping singles on the US Billboard Hot 100 and two number-one studio albums.

In the early 2000s, she became a judge on the popular talent show American Idol and has remained a panelist in recent years on The Masked Dancer, and So You Think You Can Dance.

Recently, Paula made an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show and documented the occasion on her Instagram page. And at age 60, she looked like she hadn’t aged a day.

“Reunited with @iamjhud 💗 Thanks for having me on @thejenniferhudsonshow! Check your local listings to tune in today!” she wrote in her caption.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the span of one day, her post racked up more than 2,500 likes and over 120 comments, proving to be popular with her over half a million followers.

Paula Abdul is still a flame

In an IG post consisting of three images, Paula stunned in a black top that was low-cut at the front. She teamed the ensemble with a black blazer with gold polka dots all over and a matching miniskirt.

The music icon opted for black semi-sheer tights and heels to complete her look.

Paula accessorized with gold bracelets and rings while sporting her wavy brunette locks down with a fringe.

For her makeup, she applied red lipstick and overall looked very youthful.

In the first slide, the Grammy Award-winning artist was captured walking onto the set of The Jennifer Hudson show waving while flashing a radiant smile.

In the next photo, Paula was snapped sitting on the couch next to Jennifer Hudson, who was glowing in her pink attire. The Dream Girls actor wore her dark hair in a ponytail while rocking pointy acrylic nails.

In the third and final frame, Paula and Jennifer posed together, holding up a white sweater from the clothing brand SMASH + TESS.

Paula Abdul has her own collection with SMASH + TESS

When you look as fabulous as Paula does at her age, brands are going to want you to represent their brand.

Currently, the entertainer has teamed up with the clothing brand SMASH + TESS to release an athleisure collection of her own named Groove Gear.

“What got me right away was their mission statement of inclusivity because that’s what I’ve been about my whole career,” Paula told People about her connection with the brand.

“I’m all about working with smaller companies and teaming up with women that are cut from the same cloth as I am,” she continued.

With a variety of comfy outfits to purchase, the items vary in price, ranging from $70 to $135.