Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow gets married, Vin Diesel walks her down the aisle

Vin Diesel walked the daughter of his Fast & Furious co-star, Paul Walker, down the aisle at her wedding.

Meadow Walker, 22, got married to actor Louis Thornton Allan in the Dominican Republic last month, according to CNN.

Meadow, the only child of the legendary actor, shared intimate photos from the wedding showing Diesel walk her down the aisle, replacing her late father.

Paul Walker died in a car accident on November 30, 2013, at age 40. He had not finished filming Furious 7 at the time.

The movie, which paid tribute to Walker, was released about two years after his death and is still the highest-grossing film of the Fast & Furious franchise.

Paul Walker portrayed Brian O’Conner in seven Fast & Furious movies and had a close relationship with co-star Vin Diesel.

Fast & Furious fans get emotional over Meadow’s wedding

Meadow shared an intimate video showing behind the scene moments from her wedding. Fast & Furious actress, Jordana Brewster, was in attendance along with Diesel and his children.

Fast & Furious fans expressed their emotions in the comment section of her wedding photo showing Diesel walking her down the aisle. The actor earned praise for his loyalty to his late friend.

One fan lamented on how proud Paul Walker would have been on his daughter’s big day:

“Paul is proud and happy ❤️”

Another fan admits that the intimate photo brought him to tears.

“Vin walking you made me legit tear up and I’m a damn guy.”

“The fact that Vin walked her down the aisle. I’m crying 😭😭😭❤️”

Many observers praised Vin Diesel for maintaining a relationship with Walker’s daughter.

“Love that Vin Diesel is like a father to you!! Love your relationship🤍”

Vin Diesel has paid tribute to Paul Walker for eight years

Actor Vin Diesel keeps Paul Walker’s memory alive, frequently paying tribute to his late friend to his 75 million followers on Instagram.

The 54-year-old celebrates Walker’s birthday every year, sharing memories and throwback photos of the actor.

Diesel recently lamented on what would be Walker’s 48th birthday on Instagram sharing a photo with the following caption:

“So much to tell you… normally I would say you wouldn’t believe how I spent your birthday… but by the safe outcome, I know you were there with me in spirit. Miss you. Always.”

Fast & Furious 9 was released in the summer after several delays. Before the premiere, Diesel who plays Dominic Toretto remembered Paul Walker.

The Bloodshot star shared a throwback photo sent to him by Meadow Walker with the following caption.

“Weeks away from the F9 release… in preproduction for the finale that starts only months from now… @meadowwalker sends me this image and tells me how happy the photo makes her feel. Naturally, one gets filled with emotion, purpose and ultimately gratitude. Eternal brotherhood is a blessing beyond words. Hope to make you proud… All love, Always.”

Paul Walker’s character Brian O’Connor is referenced in subsequent Fast & Furious movies since his death and last appearance on the movie Furious 7.