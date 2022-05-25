Patrick Mahomes’ wife stuns in tight white bikini

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes in a selfie. Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram



NFL player Patrick Mahomes‘ wife Brittany is stunning in a skimpy white bikini in new photos. The 26-year-old high school sweetheart to the superstar quarterback has been busy showing off her summer-ready body on Instagram, also reminding fans of her fitness trainer figure.



Brittany, who married Patrick in March of this year, updated just under a week ago, showing off a yacht outing, plus a confirmation that this is “where” she needs to “be.”

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany stuns in bikini

Brittany shared four photos, ones now topping 66,000 likes. The personal trainer was all abs and legs as she posed from the wooden deck of a white yacht, enjoying the open water and backed by high-rise views.

Snapped gazing to the side while in white cat-eye shades, Brittany sizzled in a class-cut white bikini as she low-key flaunted her toned legs and rock-hard abs, also wearing a discreet silver bracelet set as she enjoyed the fresh open air.

Brittany grinned as fans swiped right, where she casually folded a leg a little, also better showcasing her foot tattoo and white pedicure.

“Yup, this is where I need to be,” she wrote with a confident smile emoji.

Brittany and Patrick have been an item since 2013, with their romance beginning at Whitehouse High School in Texas. The two attended prom together, while Mahomes went onto attend Texas Tech; Brittany studied at the University of Texas at Tyler, where she played soccer. In an April Instagram share, Brittany looked back on her best moments with the Kansas City Chiefs player, including a wedding shot and writing:

“My fav moments from 3•12•22!🤍

•Reading our vows to each other & Patrick giving me a rose necklace that resembles how our whole story began🥺🌹

•Walking down the isle with my Dad and him giving me necklace that went with our first dance song, a song he has had picked out ever since I was a young girl🦋💙

•Sterling rolling down the isle in a Bentley while eating her crackers.”

Patrick Mahomes shares stunning wedding photo

Meanwhile, one month earlier, Patrick updated his Instagram to share a just married shot, writing: “Mr & Mrs Mahomes.” In February 2021, the couple welcomed their first daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes.

Brittany boasts 1.1 million Instagram followers, with her feed linking to her Brittany Lynne Fitness website. Her account is kept tabs on by No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani and Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin.