Patrick Mahomes’ wife stuns in bikini weekend sunbathe

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes in a selfie Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Patrick Mahomes‘ wife Brittany is soaking up the sun in a bikini sunbathe, this as she makes headlines for happily confirming she and her NFL player husband are expecting their second child.

The 26-year-old beauty, already a mother to 15-month-old daughter Sterling, made it swimwear game strong yesterday, posting a quick story to her Instagram.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife stuns while sunbathing amid pregnancy news

Brittany filmed herself in selfie mode and for her 1.1 million followers.

Topping up her tan as she lay plonked on a white towel and amid greenery, the blonde sent out a content smile as she flaunted her trim frame in a tiny and stringy blue bikini, also going buns out.

Fans did see hints of Brittany’s stomach, although with the pregnancy announcement is so new, there’s little chance of seeing a bump yet.

Brittany relaxed in tinted shades and with water droplets all over her skin, suggesting she was fresh from a pool dip.

She also flashed a massive diamond ring on her right hand.

Brittany and Patrick are now excited to be expanding their family. Last week, The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback let fans know it’s “Round 2” as he shared a series of photos showing him with Brittany and daughter Sterling. All three were posing from a field, with Sterling holding up a sign reading: “BIG SISTER DUTIES COMING SOON.” The couple got engaged in 2020 and later married in Hawaii, although they’ve been an item since high school.

Patrick Mahomes gave up video games amid fatherhood

In 2020, Patrick opened up about becoming a dad. Speaking to Today, he revealed what he’s given up as he became a father.

“Definitely not as much golf and video games,” he said, adding: “To me, it was more of a personal decision with having a baby girl and knowing I was going to be around people. I wanted to make sure I did whatever I could to help keep her healthy.”

Meanwhile, Brittany has stated: “She makes me the happiest and even on my bad days I truly love being with her and doing things with her! I love watching her grow up every day and start to be able to do things on her own!”

Brittany also shared the pregnancy announcement to her own Instagram, gaining over 800,000 likes for the exciting news. Her account is followed by singer Gwen Stefani and Olympian Nastia Liukin.