Patrick Mahomes’ wife stuns in bikini for yacht day

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes close up. Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany is looking stunning as she and her famous NFL player husband enjoy a family outing on the water.

The Texan, who married Patrick earlier this year and is now expecting the couple’s second child, updated her Instagram earlier this week with easy-going vacation shots also including daughter Sterling – while Brittany has been showcasing her growing bump, these photos seemingly came without one.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife stuns on family yacht outing

Brittany, 26, was all smiles as she posed with her Kansas City Chiefs player husband – she held infant daughter Sterling Skye as the threesome stood on a white yacht and backed by blue-turquoise waters, plus distant land.

Brittany was showing off her toned figure in a cheetah-print bikini top and slit cover-up skirt – she also donned a cute straw hat while wearing her blonde locks waved and down.

Patrick was all smiles in an Adidas tank and red shorts, with February 2021-born Sterling looking adorable in a pale blue sundress.

“Just traveling the world with these two,” Brittany wrote.

Brittany Mahomes, Patrick, and their daughter on a yacht. Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Fans have, however, been getting plenty of bump action, this as Brittany showcases what’s growing inside for her 1 million+ Instagram followers. Patrick and Brittany married this year in Hawaii after getting engaged back in September 2020. They’ve been an item since high school, though – both attended Whitehouse High School in Whitehouse, Texas.

On May 29, Brittany and Patrick both updated their social media with grass-set photos including Sterling and to announce the exciting news that baby #2 is on the way. “BIG SISTER DUTIES COMING SOON” was the sign held by Sterling as she joined her parents for the announcement.

Patrick Mahomes chose to hide child’s face at first

Patrick has the sporting world’s eye on him at all times. Last year, he told Today that he and Brittany were initially cautious about even showing their daughter’s face.

“Obviously, at first we wanted to keep stuff private and not have her out there,” Patrick revealed. “As we started doing different things and she started getting a little bit older, being out and about, it almost became like a burden to try to hide her at all times when we do stuff, and this coming season we want her to be at the games and not have to worry about hiding her the entire time.”