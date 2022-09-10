Patrick Mahomes’ wife squats deep in skintight spandex

Brittany Mahomes close up. Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany Mahomes is muscling up as she launches a new clothing line and shows off her killer figure while pregnant.

The blonde beauty has been making headlines as she and her NFL player husband eagerly expect their second child, but Brittany isn’t just sitting around on the couch as her baby bump grows.

The popular social media star has been busy designing clothes and modeling them, and promo for her latest collab took her to beach sands ahead of the weekend.

Brittany updated for her 1 million+ Instagram followers.

The mom of one showed she’s keeping active during her pregnancy as she also modeled her designs.

Footage showed Brittany enjoying the beach while promoting her Vitality x Brittany Mahomes Skye collection – the range is named after infant daughter Skye.

Joined by a gal pal for an outdoor workout, Brittany was seen lunging and squatting as she wore light and marble-print leggings, plus a white sports bra.

Getting her heart rate up while barefoot, Brittany twinned with her bestie, also including wall sits and mountain climbers as part of her sweat session. The ladies were filmed amid lapping waves and seemingly having the beach to themselves. They ended their workout with a joyful shoulder bump.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In a caption, Brittany told her followers, “The collection that will make you want to grab your best friend and hit a beach workout 🌴 🌊 Tag your gym partner that you’re trying this workout with 💪 and don’t forget to end it with a shoulder bump 😉.”

Patric Mahomes’ wife knows her workout moves

Dishing on the deets of how she stays in shape, Brittany added:

“EMOM (every minute on the minute): 6 rounds for a total of 24min

⚡️Jumping Lunges: 45 sec on, 15 sec rest

⚡️ Squat to High Five: 45 sec on, 15 sec rest

⚡️ Wall Sit: 45 sec on, 15 sec rest

⚡️ Mountain Climbers: 45 sec on, 15 sec rest.”

Brittany Mahomes’ caption. Pic credit: @brittanylynn/Instagram

Brittany is not alone in the world of celebrities joining forces with activewear labels. Pop sensation Billie Eilish has dropped Nike collabs – as has rapper Travis Scott – and fellow singers Selena Gomez and Dua Lipa have both released collections with giant PUMA.

Also retailing sportswear via collabs are Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman with Aerie and actress Vanessa Hudgens with Fabletics – the latter is also affiliated with actress Kate Hudson.