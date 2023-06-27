Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany recently shared a series of sizzling photos of herself on Instagram — and revealed the talented photographer behind them.

The pictures were taken during the couple’s recent vacation to Hawaii, and they have been causing quite a stir on social media.

In the first photo, Brittany can be seen kneeling on a sun lounger, with the beautiful blue sky and palm trees in the background.

She looks effortlessly stunning in a black bikini and dark sunglasses, as she flicks her hair away from her face.

The second photo shows her kneeling on the same lounger, this time with a big smile on her face as she looks directly at the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But what really caught everyone’s attention was the third photo, which revealed that Patrick Mahomes himself was behind the camera.

The star quarterback can be seen taking the first two photos of his gorgeous wife on his cellphone, proving that he is not only a talented athlete but also a skilled photographer.

Brittany jokingly captioned the post, “10/10 Husband🥰,” showing her appreciation for her husband’s photography skills.

The first photo by Brittany, showing her on a sun lounger. Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

The second photo, in which she strikes a different pose. Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Patrick is revealed as the photographer in the jokey third photo. Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Fans were quick to comment, with one joking, “Athlete on the field and behind the camera.”

It’s clear that the couple has an extremely strong bond and enjoys spending time together, even while on vacation.

Brittany’s bikini also caught the eye of many fans, with several asking where they could purchase the same one. The black two-piece looked both stylish and comfortable, perfect for a day at the beach or lounging by the pool.

Overall, the post was a hit with fans, who loved seeing a glimpse into the couple’s vacation and getting a behind-the-scenes look at their relationship.

It’s clear that Patrick Mahomes and Brittany have a strong bond, and their fans can’t get enough of their adorable moments together.

Who knows what other hidden skills Patrick may have? One thing is for sure, this power couple is a force to be reckoned with both on and off the field.