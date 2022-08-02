Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany in minidress for baby bump show off

Brittany Mahomes shared a new family photo wearing a red mini dress. Pic credit: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Brittany Mahomes took the weekend to show the internet what a truly red-hot mama looks like.

The fitness enthusiast shared a new family photo alongside her husband, Patrick Mahomes, and their one-year-old daughter, Sterling.

After being together for ten years and welcoming their daughter into the world last year, Patrick and Brittany officially tied the knot in early March. The couple announced in May that they were expecting their second child, later sharing the news that they were having a baby boy.

Patrick is most notably known as the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, which he thoroughly rocked on his Nike gear in Brittany’s latest family photo.

Patrick was head-to-toe in Chiefs’ merch that included a headband, sweatshirt, athletic shorts, and leggings — all the same shade of bright red and all including the team’s logo.

Their daughter Sterling, who sat comfortably on Brittany’s hip, showed her pop of color by sporting a matching pair of red hightop Converse sneakers.

Brittany Mahomes shows off her baby bump in short red dress

While wedged in the middle, Brittany showed off her petite baby bump in a short minidress that perfectly matched her husband’s all-red ensemble.

With a pair of sunglasses and white tennis shoes, the personal trainer looked comfortable as ever as she sported her pregnant figure — all while giving an ode to her husband’s team.

“About that time to bring Red back to the timeline,” she wrote in the caption.

Throughout her second pregnancy, Brittany has kept her fans “in the know” on any new updates and belly bump growth.

Brittany shares her second baby updates with followers

Although Brittany and her star athlete husband may have only gotten married earlier this year, growing their own “team” was next in the cards for the soon-to-be family of four.

On May 29, the couple took to Instagram to share the news that they were expecting their second child. Patrick and Brittany posed on either side of their daughter Sterling, who held up a sign that read, “Big sister duties coming soon.”

About a month later, they shared a swipe-through of photos that showed them standing in front of pink and blue balloons and a sign that had blue paint all over it.

“Baby boy is already so loved,” the caption revealed.

It seems as if the couple has a lot to be gearing up for — not just a new season for the Chiefs, but a new chapter as a growing family as well.