Pat Sajak’s humiliating flub results in awkward exchange with Wheel of Fortune contestant: ‘I just messed up’

A cue card error caused veteran Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak to suffer an embarrassing snafu that left him apologizing to a contestant.

Typically, at the beginning of an episode of Wheel of Fortune, Pat chitchats with the competitors, giving viewers a chance to learn a little about them.

Such was the case during the January 1 episode when it was time for a psychiatric nurse practitioner named Jason to share some information about himself with Pat, Vanna, his competitors, and the audience.

Pat began to talk about Jason’s relationship status when he accidentally shuffled his cue cards and began describing another contestant by mistake.

“Married man?” Pat asked Jason, who looked befuddled by the longtime host’s query.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

After pausing, Jason responded, “No, I’m single, actually.”

Pat Sajak apologizes to Wheel of Fortune contestant following cue card mess-up

In response, Pat told Jason, “You know, I’m sorry. I just messed up a card; hold on.”

Infusing some humor into the situation as he rearranged his cards, Pat joked, “So you’re a circus acrobat, I see?”

Eventually, Pat sorted out the cards and read Jason’s correct bio: “Paris, Texas, as a single dad to two adopted boys.”

Asking for some leniency from Jason, Pat added, “Nice to have you, Jason. Forgive me, but it’s been a New Year’s weekend. You have to understand.”

Ryan Seacrest will soon take over Pat’s Wheel of Fortune hosting duties

It won’t be long before Pat no longer needs to worry about cue card snafus. Later this year, Wheel of Fortune viewers will be introduced to a new host when Season 42 debuts.

After 41 seasons with Wheel of Fortune, Pat is retiring, and another seasoned television personality will be taking over: Ryan Seacrest.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Pat announced that Season 41 would be his last in a statement on Wheel of Fortune’s official Instagram feed.

In June 2023, Pat told his adoring fans, “Well, the time has come. I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last.”

“It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all,” Pat added.

He ended his statement lightheartedly, teasing, “If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!”

Later that same month, Wheel of Fortune announced that Ryan Seacrest would be taking the stage as the new host of Wheel of Fortune, beginning in Season 42, which premieres later this year.

“We’re so excited,” Wheel of Fortune captioned the announcement post. “Welcome Ryan!”