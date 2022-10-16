Maggie Sajak shows off her legs in a black miniskirt on the set of Wheel of Fortune. Pic credit: @maggiesajak/Instagram

Maggie Sajak is quickly becoming a fashion icon on the set of Wheel of Fortune, showing off her toned legs in a black miniskirt in a recent Instagram post.

Her fuchsia one-sleeve top conveniently matches the stairs leading up to each trailer, offering her followers both style and pleasant image composition.

The outfit gives off an early 2000’s vibe and is likely giving millennials serious high school flashbacks.

Maggie’s black block heels are not only in line with this fashion era but are likely comfortable enough for her to wear as she runs around the show’s set.

As the Social Correspondent for Wheel of Fortune, she’s in charge of giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the show, which often includes interviews with the players.

With all the running around she likely does, it’s no wonder the block heel is this fashionista’s go-to shoe while she works.

She captioned her photo with a quip saying, “The sign says to ⚠️use hand rail at all times⚠️so I guess I’m stuck up here now. All new #CelebrityWheelofFortune this Sunday, 9/8c on ABC!💖.”

Maggie Sajak’s glam look fits right in

Half of Maggie’s hair is pulled back, while the rest falls on her shoulders in gentle waves.

Her makeup is on point and falls in line with the look the glamorous Vanna White created for the show over the decades.

Styles may have changed, but Maggie seems to be replicating Vanna’s efforts.

Her father and host of Wheel of Fortune, Pat Sajak, must be proud to see his daughter following in her father’s footsteps.

Pat Sajak boosted his daughter’s career

While Pat has had some health scares over the years, Vanna would usually fill in for him on the show.

However, when he was recovering from surgery in 2020, Maggie got the opportunity to co-host the show with Vanna as a guest letter-turner.

Now she gets to work with her dad on a regular basis.

“The Wheel of Fortune staff and crew have always been like an extended family,” Maggie said, “and I’m thrilled to be working with them. It’s a real privilege to be able to treat the show’s longtime viewers to a look at what goes on when the cameras aren’t rolling. Plus, I get to use the carpool lane with my father!”

It’s only a matter of time before Maggie is hosting a show of her own!

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune airs on Sundays at 9/8c on ABC.