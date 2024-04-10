Pat Sajak’s daughter Maggie confirms romance with much-older boyfriend as couple is spotted kissing

Maggie Sajak isn’t hiding her romance any longer.

The Wheel of Fortune Social Correspondent and daughter of TV legend Pat Sajak and photographer Lesly Brown Sajak confirmed her relationship with Scottish actor Ross McCall during a recent outing in Los Angeles, California.

The happy couple was spotted canoodling as they walked Ross’s dog in the Encino neighborhood for a casual stroll, as reported by PEOPLE.

Maggie, 29, was clad in jeans, a sweater, a crop top, and a beanie, while Ross, 48, donned a red Adidas jacket and jeans.

Maggie and Ross stopped to share a kiss, looking happy and carefree together.

Before going public with their romance, there were some clues that the duo was an item, including flirty social media exchanges.

Maggie Sajak’s boyfriend, Ross McCall, has gotten flirty with her on social media

Ross commented on Maggie’s November 16, 2023, post, where she posed for a couple of sexy snaps in an off-the-shoulder sweater, captioning the upload, “Checking in…🤎.”

In the comments section, Ross wrote, “Knockout.”

Ross got flirty with Maggie again on Instagram in February when she posed in a Kansas City Chiefs cheer uniform while covering Super Bowl LVIII with Inside Edition.

In the comments section, Ross wrote, “Knockout ;).”

Scottish-born Ross — best known for his work in the HBO miniseries Band of Brothers — was previously engaged to another Hollywood beauty, Jennifer Love Hewitt, until 2009 and dated Italian actress Alessandra Mastronardi from 2019 until 2023.

Maggie has served as Wheel of Fortune’s Social Correspondent for three years

Maggie has worked alongside her famous father since 2021. She joined the Wheel of Fortune family as the franchise’s Social Correspondent, providing viewers with exclusive digital and behind-the-scenes content.

Maggie, a Princeton graduate and current law school student, often interviews Wheel of Fortune contestants after their episode tapings and has even stood in for the illustrious Vanna White at the puzzle board while Vanna filled in for Pat while he recovered from surgery.

Maggie has basically grown up on the set of Wheel of Fortune, making her first appearance on stage at just one year old.

“The Wheel of Fortune staff and crew have always been like an extended family, and I’m thrilled to be working with them,” Maggie says of her job as Wheel of Fortune’s Social Correspondent.

“It’s a real privilege to be able to treat the show’s longtime viewers to a look at what goes on when the cameras aren’t rolling,” she adds. “Plus, I get to use the carpool lane with my father!”

Although some Wheel of Fortune viewers have rallied for Maggie to replace Vanna White as the game show’s tile-turner, she’ll remain in her current position within the franchise.

When Maggie’s father, Pat Sajak, retires following Season 41 of Wheel of Fortune, another TV icon, Ryan Seacrest, will fill his shoes, and Vanna will remain in her position, which she’s retained for 42 years.