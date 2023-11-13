Pat Sajak net worth: How’s how the Wheel of Fortune host earns his income

Pat Sajak has earned himself an impressive amount of cash as the host of Wheel of Fortune for the last 42 years.

Weeknight gameshow fans have watched the 77-year-old cheer on Wheel of Fortune contestants since 1981.

With more than four decades of gameshow hosting under his belt, Pat has built a comfortable life for himself and his family as far as income is concerned.

In fact — much like his contestants, but on a much larger scale — Pat has amassed a fortune of his own.

Although Pat’s work schedule seems scarce, his paychecks are anything but.

Sign up to our Celebrity newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Pat and his trusty sidekick and co-host, Vanna White, only film for Wheel of Fortune four days a month.

Pat Sajak’s impressive net worth revealed

But with 195 episodes per year, coupled with hosting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, that’s been enough work for Pat to rake in the dough.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Pat’s net worth is a whopping $75 million.

In addition to his time with the Wheel of Fortune franchise, Pat has dipped his toes into acting, entrepreneurship, and real estate as other ways to pad his wallet.

Pat’s other work aside from hosting Wheel of Fortune has added to his wealth

Pat guest-starred on Days of Our Lives in 1983, played Buffalo Anchorman in Airplane II: The Sequel in 1993, and has played fictionalized versions of himself on Fresh Off the Boat, The King of Queens, Rugrats, The A-Team, The Larry Sanders Show, and Muppet Haunted Mansion, all likely earning him some hefty residuals for his work.

On top of acting, the father of two once partnered with the Great American Deals franchise, which has since gone belly up.

The Chicago, Illinois native also owns real estate on both coasts. Pat purchased a home in Baltimore, Maryland, for $1.275 million in 1991 and another in Encino, California, for $1.8 million in 1998.

When Pat joined the U.S. Army in 1968 and was sent to Vietnam, he served as a DJ for the Armed Forces Radio and Television Service.

“Before I was Pat Sajak of Wheel of Fortune, I was Pat Sajak Vietnam DJ – I was an Army Spc. 5th class who had joined the service, been trained as a clerk typist, was sent to Vietnam as a finance clerk,” Pat explained.

Because of this, Pat’s favorite themed weeks on Wheel of Fortune are those featuring military personnel.

And working as a finance clerk overseas has carried into his later life, helping the TV icon oversee his wealth, which we’re sure comes in handy with that much money to manage.