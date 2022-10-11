Paris Jackson wraps herself in a towel for tattoo show off

Paris Jackson showed off her more natural side as she went fresh-faced and wrapped in a towel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Paris Jackson got in touch with her natural side as she stepped out fresh-faced from a recent shower.

The daughter of the late singer Michael Jackson wrapped herself up in a white, plush towel for a slightly dripping selfie while giving a good view of her array of tattoos.

Leaving her locks down to hang wetly around her face, covering her eyes nearly completely as peeks of her angular nose and open-mouthed pout were left visible, Paris appeared to be having a little bathroom fun to get Tuesday started right.

The model and singer, 24, captioned the snap with, “surprise! she actually does take showers,” with the meaning behind her cleansing ritual reference not being made entirely clear.

A delicate gold chain hung around her neck as the young starlet left her Faith, Trust, and Pixie Dust tattoo in full view, the cherry blossom flower bloom tattoo on her arm only barely visible.

Paris is not unaccustomed to putting her body ink on show, having recently let her art do most of the talking as she rocked a braless black dress.

Paris Jackson sizzles in a little black dress

Earlier this month, Paris made an appearance at the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 event for Paris Fashion Week and made a big impression with her attire.

Pic credit: @parisjackson/Instagram

Wearing a braless little black dress with a twist, Paris looked edgy and stunning as she strutted her stuff down the red carpet.

The black gown sported a triangular design around her bust area while the hemline skimmed her thighs for a sexy but classy vibe.

Simple silver buckles held her shoulder straps together so that her bare arms stood out, nearly all of her tattoos showing for an eye-catching look.

Earlier in the summer, Paris put her ink out there for all to see once again as she attended a gala.

Paris Jackson stuns in floral dress that shows off her tattoos

In August, Paris made waves when she and her brother Prince stepped out to attend the Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala held at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Paris looked like the vision of summer in a gorgeous, sleeveless dress with a floral print splashed across the golden-hued fabric for a nice change from Paris’ usual darker choices in clothing.

The model has frequently kept up her online presence, having also recently posed for a rare photo alongside her aunt Janet Jackson.