Paris Jackson looked divine as she stepped out on the red carpet for the new Pamela Anderson documentary on Netflix this week.

The premiere of Pamela’s documentary, Pamela, a love story, was the place to be on Monday. Also in attendance was the star of the documentary, Pamela, and her two children, Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee.

While everyone looked incredible, it was arguably Paris who stole the show. Paris has been quite busy recently, dropping an acoustic single on her Instagram. She also has a flourishing career as a model, and the latest photos show why.

The daughter of the King of Pop was a vision in a silk dress that was the perfect blend of sexy and sophisticated.

Paris took to her social media, sharing her red carpet attire with her four million fans and followers.

She also shared a few behind-the-scenes shots as she captured her reflection in a mirror and struck a pose.

Paris Jackson stuns at Pamela, a love story premiere

The first image showed Paris in a luxurious bathroom, holding her phone and capturing her reflection. Paris’ mobile device blocked her face, but viewers could see her gorgeous dress. She donned a silky dress with spaghetti straps and gorgeous chocolate colors by FWRD. The gown had a thigh-high slit and beautiful draping around the bodice. Paris paired the dress with Stuart Weitzman peep-toe pumps.

The second photo featured a look at Paris from the red carpet from the perspective of the paparazzi. Paris looked over her shoulder with berry-stained lips and winged eyeliner. The beauty’s hair was in an elegant updo, quite similar to the one that Pamela might have sported in the 90s.

Thanks to Bulgari, Dior, and Cartier, Paris had a lot of sparkles, rocking pieces from each major fashion house.

As Paris revealed in her caption, one of Pamela’s sons, Brandon Thomas Lee, styled her for the event.

The beautiful singer carried a vintage Dior purse featuring a loud yellow animal print.

Overall, Paris looked elegant and chic, showing why she has achieved such success as a model.

Paris Jackson models for Dundas pre-fall 2023 collection

One brand that secured Paris’ talent was Dundas, a luxury fashion company.

The beautiful singer was the model for the Dundas pre-fall 2023 collection, and she didn’t disappoint.

Paris was the perfect match for the brand’s energy, looking sophisticated and trendy in sheer fabric and animal print.

Paris revealed the campaign on her social media last month as she ended 2022 on a high note.