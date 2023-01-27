Paris Jackson was out in California looking gorgeous as ever while recently out with her friend.

The two were spotted in West Hollywood for dinner at Catch Steak, a popular steak and seafood restaurant.

The Low Key in Love singer went for a 70s look and wore a sheer mesh top that featured intricate designs around it. Under it, she had on a black bralette for added dimensions to the look.

She had a brown sweater in her hand but opted to leave it off to show off her full outfit.

Paris wore brown corduroy pants to add to her retro vibes and complemented the look with burgundy Doc Martin shoes.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She accessorized the outfit with colorful bracelets and a crystal necklace.

The daughter of Michael Jackson wore her hair down and let her blonde waves flow in the wind.

Her makeup was beautiful with neutral eyeshadow and bold red lipstick.

The friend who joined her for dinner wore a form-fitting black dress and a matching handbag for their girl’s night.

Paris Jackson and a friend in West Hollywood. Pic credit: TWIST/BACKGRID

Paris Jackson reveals the truth about her skincare routine

Paris Jackson has gorgeous skin, so it’s no surprise that people would be curious to know what she uses. Last year, while talking to British Vogue, she admitted that the key to her complexion is doing next to nothing.

She told the publication she barely washes her face and depends on her body’s natural oils to help keep her skin clear.

“I’ll take my make-up off with a make-up wipe at the end of the day, but that’s as far as my skincare goes. I’m also like 23, almost 24, so I think I’ll be good for a little while.”

Even with makeup, she can be very simplistic with her look. She often wears mascara and contour for everyday wear, focusing on embracing a natural look.

Paris Jackson stuns in cheetah print for Dundas 2023

The Just You singer became the latest spokeswoman for the Dundas 2023 resort collection.

She graced her photoshoot wearing a cheetah print crop top that featured asymmetrical sleeves and a cutout along the bust.

She paired it with a matching miniskirt that showed off her long legs. The outfit was accessorized with black stockings and gold bracelets to add shine to the look.

The blonde slicked her hair back to show off her gorgeous features while also opting out of eyeshadow and wearing deep plum lipstick for editorial glamour.