Paris Jackson has a lot of talent, and the songstress demonstrated it during a recent showcase.

It was clear that the apple didn’t fall far from the tree as the daughter of King of Pop Michael Jackson commanded attention on stage.

Paris joined the musical group Silversun Pickups on their winter 2023 Physical Thrills Tour. The tour has dates across the United States, including a recent show in Birmingham, Alabama, at the Iron City venue.

A photographer, Dylan Basden, captured the musical artist while she performed for a crowd of fans on Friday night.

The photographer revealed in a caption accompanying the social media post that it was his third time shooting Paris.

And as it turns out, the third time was a charm for the photographer, who said it was his favorite Paris performance to date.

Paris Jackson captivates at Iron City in Birmingham, Alabama

In the jam-packed IG carousel, fans could see that Paris was truly in her element. She had an undeniable stage presence as she worked the crowd for a captivating show.

The first image showed Paris with a tilted head and a smile as she held her microphone and enjoyed the moment. She wore a light-colored short sleeve shirt with a star appearing prominently across the bodice. The singer’s arms were decorated with tattoos and bangles as she had major rockstar energy.

In the second shot, Paris whipped her hair again with a smile as her body glowed with pink fluorescent light.

A swipe right saw the songstress on a stool, showing another talent with a guitar and hand. Smoke descended from the ceiling adding to the indie vibe of the picture. Subsequent shots showed Paris and the band having a lot of fun in front of a packed venue.

The photographer’s caption read, “Third times the charm, these are my favorite photos I’ve taken of @parisjackson by far. Probably my favorite performance I’ve seen of hers so far too. Couldn’t wait to post these.”

When Paris isn’t entertaining the masses with music, she also has a burgeoning modeling career.

Paris Jackson is the 2022 KVD Beauty face

At 5’10”, Paris has the height to be a successful model. Her piercing blue eyes and unique appearance also make her a prime candidate for fashion.

Paris was a natural fit to be the face of tattoo artist Kat Von D’s beauty line, KVD Beauty. As a heavily tattooed woman who has shown love for makeup, Paris served as the perfect 2022 face for KVD Beauty.

The 2022 campaign saw Paris sporting the KVD Beauty Tattoo Eyeliner and the Tattoo Pencil Gel Eyeliner — both products retailing for $22 on the KVD Beauty site.

In a caption, Paris praised KVD Beauty and the brand’s artistry.

She wrote, “As an artist, i was drawn to KVD Beauty for their commitment to artistry and self-expression, both of which are huge parts of my personal identity. i cannot wait for all the exciting things to come.”