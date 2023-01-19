Paris Jackson was all about puppy love, showing off her long, toned legs while kissing her adorable adopted dog, Koa Bear.

She could be seen rocking a faded Beatles t-shirt with what appeared to be nothing underneath for a glimpse at her sun-kissed physique.

Keeping it casual for the candid snaps, Paris wore her hair in an effortless high ponytail and added a pair of furry moccasin booties.

The 24-year-old model is the only daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe, and she has the star power to prove it!

While Paris has paved her own way in the modeling world, she’s undoubtedly followed in her father’s moonwalking footsteps as a talented singer and actress.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She kept the caption simple, writing just “babe.”

Paris Jackson sang in loungewear to announce upcoming tour

Paris grabbed her guitar to share some excitement over an upcoming tour with Silversun Pickups, an alternative rock band from Los Angeles.

The bright-eyed beauty sang a slow, beautiful tune in a pink t-shirt with her blonde locks flowing down from a casual updo.

She wore countless pieces of jewelry, including rings, earrings, and nose rings, with cat-eye makeup as the finishing touch.

Paris gave her four million followers all the deets on where to buy tickets, adding, “going on tour with silversun pickups in a month and i can’t contain my excitement. this is how i’m feeling.”

Paris Jackson joined big brother to support Heal LA Foundation

Anyone who follows Paris knows she’s an outspoken activist for several causes, and she certainly doesn’t shy away from topics such as sexuality and mental health.

So, it’s no surprise she emerged as an ambassador for the Heal LA Foundation to help make a difference in the place she calls home.

The organization was co-founded by her brother, Michael “Prince” Jackson Jr., with the mission of enhancing the lives of young people in the Greater Los Angeles area by helping them build fundamental life skills through “impactful” programs.

The foundation was named after the King of Pop’s hit song, Heal the World, under the slogan ‘Make that change.’

The Let Down singer looked stunning in the announcement, wearing a plunging green dress with sparkling gemstones accentuating her captivating eyes.

Other famous ambassadors joining Paris to help the cause include Chris Tucker, Oma Bhatti, and Liam McEwan.

Beyond the work she’s doing with the Heal LA Foundation, Paris is also a proud ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

Paris has been very candid about her experience with depression and spoke about why she chooses to discuss it so openly, saying, “Questions of mental health are part of my daily life. And I think it will always be a part of who I am and of my music, which is inspired by my life and the things I’ve been through. I can’t see myself not talking about it.”