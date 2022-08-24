Paris Jackson shows off tattoos during red carpet appearance

Paris Jackson shows off her latest red carpet look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Paris Jackson showed off her tattoos during a red carpet appearance with her older brother Prince Jackson.

The famous children of Micheal Jackson looked stylish as they stepped out onto the red carpet at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel on Friday evening.

This dynamic Jackson duo attended the 2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala.

According to the foundation’s website, they are raising funds while creating awareness for the treatment and cure of cancer.

Paris Jackson looked fabulous in a sleeveless floral dress in a light stone color that highlighted the red and black tattoos she has artfully placed all over her body.

This stunning dress also features a belt synched at the waist, giving the essence of a modern romantic style.

However, Paris Jackson makes the look her own. Her usual style is gothic grunge so she elevates it with a touch of romance. This red carpet look carefully executed trends while staying true to her style.

On the other hand, her brother Prince Jackson wore an all-black suit and matching black shoes for a more traditional look. In addition, he spiced up his look by wearing a statement tie in a deep purple and slicked-back ponytail.

Paris and Prince Jackson on the red carpet for the Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Paris Jackson’s edgy red carpet look

She completed the look with shiny dark cherry boots that look like Doc Martens and a burgundy handbag that effortlessly complimented the details in her beige floral dress.

Paris Jackson also wore her hair down in a loose curl, giving the look a romantic feel with a soft rock n roll edge.

For the red carpet, Paris Jackson also went for a dark eye makeup look with rosy lips. Her flawless makeup most likely features products from her collaboration with KVD beauty.

Paris Jackson’s KVD Beauty collab

KVD is a makeup brand that creates tattoo-inspired vegan beauty products, an excellent fit for Paris Jackson, who seamlessly combines her love of tattoos and glam.

Paris Jackson took to her Instagram to shout out their new Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick that launched on Sunday, August 21st.

In her Instagram photo, she is wearing a dark red corset top to match the dark berry color of the lipstick. She is also lying on a bed of wildflowers, giving the shoot a mysterious yet sultry look.

According to their website, the vegan beauty brand has evolved the iconic matte liquid lipstick by enhancing its formula for hyper-lightweight comfort. The new formula is not only lightweight, but it is also long-lasting and transfer-proof.

Featured on Paris’s lips on her Instagram, their best-selling liquid lipstick shade Lolita has now been renamed Queen of Poison. This color and the other 20 transfer-proof lip shades are available online at Sephora and Ulta!