Paris Jackson showed that musical prowess truly does run in the family with an unplugged performance shared on social media.

The daughter of Michael Jackson recently debuted a new song on Instagram, posting a video with her 4 million fans on the platform.

The clip showed Paris strumming a guitar in a rustic cabin and singing along to the music.

The model looked innately beautiful with no makeup on.

The performance was mesmerizing and beautiful as Paris’ voice soared and echoed through the house.

The singer’s vocals were just as enchanting as the setting, and the combination of the two created a magical atmosphere. Paris received a lot of love from fans in the form of likes, with 86,864 and counting.

The likes were well-deserved, as Paris demonstrated she had star power of her own.

Paris Jackson shares magical music moment with fans

Paris has been known for her unique style, and this performance was no exception.

She was dressed in a simple floral dress with a brown knit cardigan on top of the garment.

The actress glowed as the sounds of her voice radiated, and her piercing eyes captivated. Her hair was in loose waves and pushed to the side as she shared the intimate cabin moment.

She performed a slow and pleasant ballad that seemed to evoke emotion and come from a raw place. Paris sang with her signature angelic voice, and it was easy to see how fans could be moved by the performance.

The song’s debut was yet another victory for Paris Jackson’s career.

Paris has made quite a name for herself, not only in the music industry but also in the fashion world. She has been featured in various campaigns and has walked the runway for many fashion shows.

Paris also appeared in American Horror Stories, showing she can act, sing, and model.

Paris Jackson stuns for KVD Beauty

Paris teamed up with KVD Beauty, the beauty line of Kat Von D, and starred in an advertising campaign for the brand.

The model shared a look at the campaign on social media and explained why the collaboration was meaningful to her.

Paris wrote in her caption, “as an artist, i was drawn to KVD Beauty for their commitment to artistry and self-expression, both of which are huge parts of my personal identity. i cannot wait for all the exciting things to come.”

She also tagged the team who got her ready for the shoot.

As a creative soul, it made sense that Paris was drawn to the work of a tattoo artist’s brand like Kat Von D’s.