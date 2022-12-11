Paris Jackson is gorgeous as she attends a fashion show with her longtime friend, Paris Hilton. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Izumi Hasegawa/HollywoodNewsWire.co

Paris Jackson put her most fashionable foot forward during a recent appearance at a showing for Celine.

Paris was one of the well-known names in attendance for the fashion spectacle, with longtime friend Paris Hilton also at the show.

In fact, anyone who was anyone watched Hedi Slimane’s designs, including Cindy Crawford, Doja Cat, and Brie Larson.

The Celine show had an indie vibe, in alignment with the brand, and music from The Strokes played as models, including Kaia Gerber, strutted their stuff down the runway.

Although Paris and Paris didn’t walk in the show, the two had the honor of watching the presentation held at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Paris shared a clip from the show to open a jam-packed carousel of content from the event.

Paris Jackson stuns at Celine show in Los Angeles

The clip showed models walking underneath bright lights with the Celine logo placed prominently in the background. The models walked in single file, rocking slinky Celine gowns as they closed out the show and ended things with a bang.

The second image of Paris’ IG post showed a montage of her red carpet look. She wore a cream-colored chiffon shirt with a plunging, partially buttoned neckline. The open nature of the shirt allowed her colorful and fabulous chakra tattoos, which decorate her sternum, to show.

She wore a brown leather belt over the chiffon shirt which perfectly matched her leather riding boots.

Paris rocked thigh-skimming brown leather shorts, which peeked out from under the flowy top. She carried a tan Celine bag with quilted fabric and a gold chain.

Paris’ blonde tresses featured soft curls and a center part, giving boho vibes.

Another picture showed Paris Jackson with Paris Hilton. The heiress wore a silver shirt tucked into black sequin-adorned bottoms with her platinum blonde hair in a high ponytail.

Paris Jackson stars in Dundas pre-fall 2023 campaign

Paris Jackson’s latest appearance came on the heels of her Dundas campaign reveal.

As one of the heirs of Michael Jackson’s estate, the singer likely doesn’t have to promote random brands for cash.

Instead, Paris got to represent high fashion brands, like Dundas.

Paris unveiled a few looks at the Dundas pre-fall 2023 lookbook, where she was the star of the show.

The Dundas’ looks were wild yet sophisticated, with sheer fabrics, animal print, and vibrant colors.

Paris shared the fashionable looks and let the photos do the talking, opting for a simple caption that read, “d u n d a s.”