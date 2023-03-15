After touring the United States for over one month, Paris Jackson flew back to Los Angeles to serve looks at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The American Horror Story actress has been delivering gothic-chic energy for a few months, and her latest outfit was no exception.

Well-known names gathered in Los Angeles after the 95th annual Academy Awards, with Billie Eilish, Emma Roberts, and Christina Aguilera bringing fashion firsts.

The daughter of Michael Jackson rocked Giambattista Valli with a few popular red-carpet trends from the evening, including sheer, tulle, and sparkly elements.

Mikiel Benyamin created the stunning look for Paris, showing a few images from the red carpet on his Instagram.

The pictures showed Paris posing and looking fierce for a magical haute couture moment.

Paris Jackson slays in Giambattista Valli at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party

The first photo saw Paris posing in a black strapless Giambattista Valli gown with tulle decorating the neckline.

The dress featured a high-low hem with sparkles and a layered train, bringing drama to the garment. Paris paired the dress with Christian Louboutin peep-toe heels with an ankle strap.

The custom couture allowed Paris to reveal the colorful tattoos that decorate her arms.

She had slicked-back hair, showing her beautiful gold hoop earrings and matching nose rings. Other accessories included layered bead bracelets and multiple gold rings.

The second shot featured Paris winking and snarling her lip for a rock n’ roll pose.

Per usual, Paris had makeup to die for, with bronzed lids, deep red lips, and dewy skin. Makeup artist Miles Jeffries created the glamorous and gothic look that Paris effortlessly rocked.

However, Paris has artistic talents, which she has shown previously with her makeup creations. Those talents, combined with Paris’ beauty, made her a natural fit for a Kat Von D collaboration.

Paris Jackson serves as KVD Beauty ambassador

Paris became an ambassador for KVD Beauty, a makeup line by celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D.

She quickly got to work, promoting a new vegan KVD Beauty product, Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick, which came out in August.

The KVD Beauty Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick features a matte look with berry, neutral, and pink shades.

Best of all, the makeup is vegan and cruelty-free.

Paris praised the brand’s animal-friendly policies in a statement to PEOPLE.

She said, “I also appreciate how the brand brings tattoos and cosmetics together in such a beautiful way. Paired with the fact that they’re 100% vegan and cruelty-free, this partnership with KVD Beauty feels truly organic and I cannot wait for all the exciting things to come.”

The Everlasting Hyperlight Liquid Lipstick retails for $23 and is available at Sephora and Ulta Beauty.