Paris Jackson leaves little to the imagination in sheer dress

While attending Milan Fashion Week, Paris Jackson turned heads while wearing a sheer white gown, showing off her many tattoos in the chic sleeveless dress.

Jackson was reportedly seated front row at a Missoni fashion show Friday evening when she was spotted wearing the revealing white dress.

Wearing her blonde hair in a middle part, the singer opted for a dark eye look with black eyeliner accentuating her blue eyes.

Daughter of the late musician Michael Jackson, she accessorized her look with multiple gold rings, bracelets, and a gold necklace.

The spring/summer 2023 Missoni fashion show featured knit pieces as well as long sheer dresses and tops, similar to what Jackson wore to the show.

Also in attendance at the show were models Alessandra Ambrosio and Maddie White, along with actress Madison Bailey.

Milan Fashion Week brought out some of the most high-profile stars since it kicked off last Tuesday, with Emily Ratajkowski, Paris Hilton, Julia Fox, and more traveling for the big fashion event.

Not unlike the King of Pop, Jackson has made her own mark on the music industry in recent years.

The California native often mixes pop and rock genres with her own indie style. In 2020, she released her debut album Wilted, earning her a growing fanbase.

“I want to be descriptive and poetic. I like to go into deep detail and see what I can get out of it,” the 24-year-old told Spin about her songwriting process.

She continued, “The songs I write are very vulnerable, and we can all be scared to be that level of vulnerable — not just with another person, which is already scary, but with a crowd of people, it’s pretty terrifying.”

Paris Jackson’s unique style

Growing up in the spotlight, it’s no surprise that Jackson has been exposed to a variety of fashions.

When it comes to her own personal style, the young musician often opts for a boho look reminiscent of 70s artists like Stevie Nicks and Janis Joplin.

Still, Jackson isn’t afraid to try out new styles and add variety to her wardrobe.

While with her brother, Prince Jackson, at the Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala this past August, the singer-songwriter showed off her tattooed arms in a floral printed dress that hugged her figure.

Last October, Jackson stunned in a tan tulle gown complete with a black leather bustier and matching platform heels.

Taken in Paris, she shared the photo to her 4 million Instagram followers and raked in over a quarter million likes on the social media platform.