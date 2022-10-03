Paris Jackson in braless dress shows off tattoos

Paris Jackson looks stunning in all black for fashion week. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Paris Jackson looks absolutely incredible as she shows off her hourglass figure in a black, low-cut minidress dress for Paris Fashion Week.

Jackson arrived at the Givenchy Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, and in true Jackson fashion, she stole the show with a sexy yet mysterious aesthetic.

The 24-year-old actress, model, and musician was entirely in her element, as she looked incredibly stunning in her dark, perfectly form-fitting attire.

The actress proved once again that she’s a fashion mastermind, as she can rock any style she chooses thanks to her eclectic taste.

Jackson knows how to serve jaw-dropping looks during fashion week, as she is no stranger to attending events like these.

The actress not only attended the events as a guest, but she has both walked down the runway and performed numerous times in the past.

Paris Jackson looks smoking hot in her dark, edgy attire

Jackson rocked a knitted sheer black mini-dress from Givenchy. Two simple black straps held up the dress, and both straps had a silver buckle at the end, giving the dress a little extra funky flare.

Paris Jackson looks sexy and sleek in all-black attire. Pic credit: Best Image/Backgrid

She paired the dress with a simple suede boot and held onto a matching black shoulder bag with a beautiful silver handle.

She styled the dark, edgy look with chunky gold jewelry, and her brown and blonde highlighted hair was slicked back as it elegantly flowed along her back.

As for her makeup, Jackson wore a shimmery light brown eyeshadow, with bronzed cheeks and a bold red lip, while the overall fit accentuated her gorgeous tattoos.

Paris Jackson is a woman of many skills and talents

It’s well known that Jackson is a woman of many talents, as she has been successful in her many fields of interest.

While being the daughter of Michael Jackson, the actress would seemingly have some incredibly big shoes to fill.

However, as an accomplished actress, model, and musician, Jackson continues to succeed at anything she puts her mind to.

The actress is particularly known for her eccentric and rather unique fashion, pulling off daring styles effortlessly.

Her loyal fans love it when the muti-talented actress shares her timeless photos on her social media, especially when it comes to her four million Instagram followers, as she always receives an overwhelming amount of love, rightfully so.