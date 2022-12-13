Paris Jackson is beautiful in several sheer ensembles for a stunning Dundas fashion campaign. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/F. Sadou/AdMedia

Paris Jackson has made a statement in the fashion world as the multi-talented daughter of Michael Jackson, and she was recently featured in the Dundas pre-fall 2023 lookbook.

Over the weekend, Paris treated her Instagram followers to her latest campaign for designer Peter Dundas.

Paris posted a seven-part share, and each look was unique and had a different style and vibe, just like her.

Furthermore, the Dundas campaign was seasonally-appropriate, with vibrant colors and trendy looks.

Paris wore a series of outfits that ranged from a black lace bodysuit to a red velvet trench.

The looks were a hit, with many of Paris’ four million followers leaving her likes on the fashionable post.

Paris Jackson stuns as the star of Dundas campaign

Paris started the carousel strong with a wild two-piece featuring an animal print and a pink top with an asymmetrical sleeve.

The leopard look had pink and white coloring with a cutout in the chest area. Paris paired the two-toned shirt with a high-waisted skirt and tights as she struck a pose against a wall.

In the second image, the singer crossed her arms, wearing a see-through sleeveless black dress. The high-neck gown had, silver embellishments around the neck, and three shimmery strips cascading vertically down the garment. Paris rocked a dark lip and minimal eye makeup as she gazed directly at the camera.

A swipe right showed the stunning singer in a silky red two-piece with black lace lining the ensemble. She stood in the doorway of a study and struck a stylish pose.

Next, Paris turned up the elegance in a black suit with a midi skirt while posing on a chair.

Another image showed her on a bed wearing a sheer black bodysuit, showing major skin and looking gorgeous.

Finally, Paris dazzled in a red trenchcoat with sheer black tights underneath.

Paris Jackson stars in KVD Beauty campaign

Paris has stunning good looks, so it was no surprise when she teamed up with KVD Beauty and starred in a campaign for the makeup line.

Her caption read, “as an artist, i was drawn to KVD Beauty for their commitment to artistry and self-expression, both of which are huge parts of my personal identity. i cannot wait for all the exciting things to come.”

Paris shared a look at her KVD Beauty campaign and explained why she was drawn to the line.

At just 24 years old, Paris has her whole life ahead of her, and the possibilities are endless for the young beauty.