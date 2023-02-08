Paris Jackson is a woman of many talents, and she just showed off her modeling skills in a delightful social media post.

The American Horror Stories actress has shown a wide range of hair colors, styles, and makeup choices in the past, highlighting her flare for the arts.

Therefore, it was no surprise that she snagged another appearance in a publication.

The daughter of Michael Jackson was selected to appear in Allure magazine, which was a natural fit for Paris, who has artistic abilities.

Paris looked nothing short of magnificent as she played with colors and showed versatility.

The talented beauty posted a jam-packed carousel of looks with her 4 million Instagram followers on Monday. Fans rewarded her efforts with comments and likes for the beautiful singer.

Paris Jackson stuns for Allure magazine feature

The first photo showed a behind-the-scenes look of Paris striking a pose for the 2023 Allure shoot that she starred in. The model crossed her arms with her hair falling in her face as she stared at the camera.

A swipe right revealed Paris in cool tones with her head tilted back and her makeup perfectly crafted. The famous face donned brown eyeshadow, winged liner, and glossy lips for a fierce beat.

The third shot showed Paris with her side facing the camera and a rainbow spotlight appearing beautifully over her silhouette. She wore a strappy red Shawna Wu top with a silk SVNR skirt. Paris paired the bright look with suede Diesel boots.

The final image featured a visual masterpiece, with Paris wearing a sheer Olivier Theyskens gown that pooled around her on the green floor. Paris rocked statement Misho earrings and necklaces by Stephen Dweck, Kloto, and Mondo Mondo.

In Paris’ caption, she tagged the talented team of creatives and stylists who got her shoot-ready.

At just 24 years old, Paris demonstrated an understanding of the business into which she was born. Paris plugged KVD Beauty, the makeup line she served as the star of in her Allure interview.

Paris Jackson serves as the face of KVD Beauty

In 2022, Paris Jackson became the face of Kat Von D’s makeup line, KVD Beauty. She starred in numerous KVD Beauty campaigns, showing her beauty and, of course, her tattoos.

In her Allure interview, she shouted out her favorite black liners by KVD Beauty — the classic black liquid Tattoo Eyeliner and the Tattoo Pencil Gel Eyeliner. Both eyeliners retail for $22 on the KVD Beauty website.

Paris shared, “It comes in a lot of different colors, so that’s always really fun. If I’m playing shows, I’ll definitely do the pencil on the inside of my water line.”

Paris also revealed that she prefers to go without concealer or foundation.