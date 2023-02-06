Paris Jackson showed off her impeccable boho rocker chic style at an afterparty for the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

Joining other A-list celebrities for the evening, Paris made a fashionable entrance at the Universal Music Group’s 2023 afterparty at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on February 5.

Paris was clad in an edgy ensemble consisting of a silky pale pink corset top that laced up in the front with brass enclosures and tied below her chest, providing a peek at some of her many chest tattoos.

For a gorgeous contrast, Paris added an army green jacket and matching parachute pants with a wide-legged hem, both made of a shiny nylon material.

Elevating her look, literally and figuratively, Paris donned a pair of shimmery gold metallic platform heels with ankle straps and stiletto heels as she struck a stylish pose on the green carpet.

Paris went easy on the accessories, opting for a simple, delicate choker necklace and her usual nose rings, allowing her natural beauty to take center stage.

Paris Jackson epitomizes rocker chic for a Grammys afterparty

She wore her blonde hair in a center part with voluminous waves, and her makeup palette accentuated her incredible, ice-blue eyes.

Paris sported a striking cat eye look with her eyeliner and wore a gorgeous muted mauve color on her lips and cheeks.

Paris exemplified a rocker-chic look for a Grammys afterparty. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

In her Instagram Stories, Paris credited her fashion and design squad, noting that she was styled by the fashion-styling duo Dani + Emma. Her makeup was compliments of Pauly Blanch, and Miles Jeffries styled her hair.

Pic credit: @parisjackson/Instagram

Paris is a talented musician, visual artist, and model

Although she’s the daughter of the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, Paris has made a name for herself as a musician in her own right.

The 24-year-old is a talented musician and visual artist. Her love of the arts has carried over into her love of makeup, which she showcased in an April 2022 post.

Paris plugged iconic tattoo artist Kat Von D’s former makeup line in the post, sharing a bold and eccentric look achieved by Anthony Nguyen using eyeliner to create a stunning aesthetic.

Paris has also lent her face to big fashion names such as Vogue Paris and Vogue Hong Kong. She graced the cover of their magazine’s Hong Kong fashion inclusivity issue in 2021.

Showing her gratitude for appearing on the stunning cover, Paris captioned an Instagram post, “So damn grateful.”