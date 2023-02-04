Paris Jackson looked stunning as she stepped out in a fashionable outfit to attend a Grammy party in Los Angeles.

The 24-year-old wore a white corset that showed her toned midriff and paired the top with stylish silk pants.

Paris accessorized the outfit with numerous jewels, including rings, three necklaces, belly chains, and many bracelets.

The singer boosted her height with brown platform boots to complete the outfit.

She was pictured stepping out to attend a pre-Grammy party at a private residence.

Paris reportedly has over 80 tattoos, many of which were visible in the stunning outfit as she put her hand over her eyes while photographers took photos of her.

Pic credit: GIO / BACKGRID

Paris Jackson partners with Dundas for stunning campaign photoshoot

Paris modeled for Dundas’s pre-fall 2023 campaign in a series of stunning photos.

The model and singer rocked several dresses from the fashion brand in an Instagram post. Through seven photos, Paris showcased several elegant and sultry outfits from the Dundas fashion campaigns.

Her carousel started with an asymmetrical cutout top which she paired with a mini skirt and sheer tights. In another stunning shot, she posed with her arms crossed in a gorgeous turtle neck gown.

The daughter of Michael Jackson also wore a black blazer with a matching skirt as she posed on the edge of a coach in the third photo of the IG post.

The singer was again in model form as she recently attended the premiere of the Netflix documentary Pamela: A Love Story. For the event, Paris wore a brown satin dress by the clothing brand SER.O.YA.

The stunning outfit made her colorful tattoos pop as she clutched to a cute Dior bag in the series of photos.

She was glammed up by Pauly Blanch, styled by celebrity stylists Dani + Emma, and had her hair done by Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee of Nine Zero One.

Paris Jackson’s music is very different from her father, Michael Jackson

Paris Jackson grew up with the King of Pop, Michael Jackson but has taken a different approach to her music.

The singer released her debut album in 2020 with Wilted. She has since evolved her sound, with her recent music having a grunge influence.

In an interview with Consequence of Sound, she was asked why she made the shift with her sound of music.

“I’ve always been interested in making music like this. I guess I was never able to before because I didn’t know how to project and sing. So that’s a very new thing for me, singing in this way, and projecting and yelling, which isn’t the most likable thing, I suppose,” she said.

Paris added that she is still making progress and experimenting with her sound as she develops as an artist.