Paris Hilton looks beautiful while smiling for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

The American socialite Paris Hilton has done it again.

Hilton recently added sparkle to everyone’s lives by wearing a gorgeous two-piece set that made her look like a princess and a powerful role model at the same time.

The businesswoman wore a baby blue sparkly top that matched the rest of her outfit. She paired this with a mini skirt and a suit jacket to cover herself up from the elements.

Hilton kept this blue moment going by putting on a pair of big silver earrings with blue diamonds in the middle.

Her makeup looked clean and glammed up with rosy cheeks, a defined contour, big elegant fake lashes, and full nude lips.

The model shared a set of pictures wearing this look on her Instagram for her 20.7 million followers to see, as well as sharing photos of two other incredible looks.

Paris Hilton shines in Barbie pink dress for fragrance event in Dubai

In the post, Hilton also shared photos of her wearing a bright orange-red dress with a low v-neck that had a lot of colorful charms in a pattern adorning all of it.

For accessories, she carried a red handbag, as well as putting on emerald squared earrings and a matching choker. She also added a pair of bright red sunglasses to make this elegant outfit look more modern. Her blonde hair was parted to the side and styled in a side ponytail with the ends slightly curled.

Last but not least, she was seen wearing her signature color. She chose a bright Barbie pink dress with sheer long sleeves and shiny silver bows going down her chest. The bottom half of the dress was flowy and had a couple of silver wavy lines going from her chest down.

Hilton wore these looks on her trip to Dubai to launch her fragrance. She captioned this post, “#Sliving in India and Dubai for my fragrance launch #RubyRush I love supporting local designers when I travel. So many talented designers around the world@ParisHiltonFragrances #ThatsHot. Which one is your favorite look?”

Paris Hilton says success ‘runs in her blood’

Hilton is 41 years old now, and she became successful at a very young age. She comes from a very wealthy family, so it’s no surprise to see her becoming a successful businesswoman herself.

The American personality spoke with Gotham magazine about this topic by saying, “It definitely runs in my blood. My great-grandfather, Conrad, and my grandfather, Baron—they were such incredible businessmen. […] I didn’t want to be known as the Hilton Hotel granddaughter—I wanted to be known as Paris. So I’ve really worked very hard since I was a teenager to achieve that.”

Hilton stated that she promised to make a name for herself and not let anyone tell her what to do. It is safe to say she has achieved that and so much more.