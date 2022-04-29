Paris Hilton wears plunging halter one-piece for epic throwback

Paris Hilton took it back to the early 2000s when she shared an epic throwback pic of herself in a plunging Dior halter bodysuit with a revealing bust area. ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Paris Hilton has been on an Instagram tear lately, sharing a multitude of posts nearly daily that show off her ever-growing style range.

The socialite and businesswoman, 41, hasn’t quit dominating the scene since she gained initial fame simply for being an heiress of the infamous Hilton hotel chain that was started by her great-grandfather in the early 1900s.

Although Paris has three siblings, sister Nicki Hilton Rothschild and brothers Conrad Hughes Hilton and Baron Hilton II, fans would undoubtedly agree that the blonde beauty is by far the most well-known and recognizable of the four.

With her flame reaching stratospheric heights after she and bestie Nicole Richie starred in the ditzy reality show The Simple Life, with her star rising even further following the leak of her sex tape with her boyfriend at the time, Rick Soloman, Paris has managed to continue to hold the world captive with as she has grown up in the spotlight.

Now, the savvy a newly-married beauty has taken her followers all the way back to the Y2K era again with her most recent social media share.

Paris Hilton in a plunging Dior bodysuit took it back to the 2000s

Wearing a deeply-plunging, halter-style bodysuit that looked more like sexy swimwear or attire for the bedroom, Paris got the internet shaking when she threw fans back all the way to her early 2000s days.

Wowing with the black-and-white snap, Paris could be seen looking lithe and fit in the sexy one-piece, showing off seriously glossed lips in a shade one could only guess might have been bold red and rocking that classically cropped blonde hair she was known for sporting at the time.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Paris pushed one hip out the side, her fingers clasping the hip-hugging material that dived sharply downward into a dramatic and revealing cut-out on either side of her belly area.

The top part of the bodysuit was made of two thinning straps of the Dior cloth that faded away behind Paris’ neckline to form the halter that was presumably tied in a knot at the back, with the tapering effect leaving little to the imagination as her chest area was barely covered up.

Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

Fans went nuts for the throwback

Paris’ fans, who have always seemed to be there for her never-ending glamour shots, made sure to let her know that they approved once again of her recent choice in Instagram posts.

“Always 1st to do it!!!” exclaimed one enthusiastic fan about the hot pic, while others followed it up by saying, “Iconic look” and “Queen 🔥.”

Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

Others continued to hail their queen, penning “Perfect body perfect face perfect hair perfect makeup everything is perfect😳😍💕,” “MY QUEEN 🔥🔥🔥🔥,” and “ICONIC! This hairstyle had a chick whole on my life let me tell you right now!! ❤️🔥👑.”

Paris currently lives with her husband, Carter Reum, in their Malibu-based mansion.