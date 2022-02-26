Paris Hilton washes a car clad in revealing swimsuit for epic throwback to ‘iconic’ Super Bowl commercial

Paris Hilton gave fans some big-time flashbacks when she posted her now-iconic Carl’s Jr. commercial from the mid-2000s. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Paris Hilton had fans feeling the Y2K era again when she re-posted her infamous Super Bowl commercial from the mid-2000s.

The newly-wed socialite and business woman, 41, shared her “iconic” Carl’s Jr. ad to her Instagram page this week and her followers were reeling from the head-spin of time-travelling so quickly back to 2005.

In the ad, a then-23-year-old Paris donned a sexy, black swimsuit with a dramatic plunging front that showed off her skin from her neck down to below her navel.

Paris Hilton had fans feeling the flashback vibes with her re-post of her sexy Carl’s Jr. ad

Strutting through an open garage door, her long legs glowing and lean, Paris then seductively began washing a car, rubbing a soapy sponge all over her body all while also arching her back and holding a Carl’s Jr. hamburger.

Captioning the video with, “#FlashbackFriday to my #iconic@CarlsJr Super Bowl commercial 🔥🍔👸🏼🔥Hear me re-live what really went down while filming on my podpost link in bio! @ThisIsParisPodcast 🥵,” fans were immediately falling over themselves to share their comments.

“This was iconic,” wrote one follower in agreement with Paris’ self-declaration of her ad, while others added their two-cents, saying, “That’s hottt🔥,” “Legend,” and “Hottest 🔥.”

Another user mentioned the flack that the ad received from many viewers and media critics alike, saying, “I remember when they really said this was too titillating for tv. Hilarious that they really chose that word to describe this commercial😂😂😂 Paris u the best🔥.”

Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

Paris’ Carl’s Jr. commercial was heavily criticized by many for being ‘too sexy’

The commercial was received with an array of feedback, with many critics calling for the commercial to be removed, saying it was too “titillating” and verged on being “soft-core porn.”

As reported on by Evening Standard, research director for the Parents’ Television Council’s (PTC) Melissa Caldwell was less than happy with the ad, saying “This commercial is basically soft-core porn. The way she moves, the way she puts her finger in her mouth. It’s very suggestive and very titillating.”

Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

Melissa went on to urge the more-than-one-million members of her Los Angeles PTC group to boycott the ad and mail in complaints to get it taken down.

Andy Puzder, chief executive officer for Carl’s Jr., said he saw no flaws with the ad, saying, “There is no nudity, no sex acts – it’s just a beautiful model in a swimsuit.”

Despite the criticism, Paris still managed to hold onto her status as a sex-symbol-turned-business-savvy-woman as the years went on, marrying her boyfriend of two years Carter Reum just a few months ago, managing her business empire, and continuing to remind the public that she’s still got it with her social media posts.