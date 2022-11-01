Paris Hilton unrecognizable with no makeup, baggy clothes for Beverly Hills errands

Paris showcased her off-duty style. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

She’s the socialite who always looks impeccably well put together.

So it was great to see Paris Hilton’s dressed-down street style this week.

The 41-year-old heiress cut a casual figure when she was spotted running errands in Beverly Hills.

Wearing baggy gray pants, she paired the look with an oversized white t-shirt and chunky black sliders.

On her head, Paris covered her blond locks with a blue floral scarf and donned a pair of visor-style sunglasses.

Carrying an impossibly tiny bag, the busy businesswoman held her phone in her hand and also carried a box — which, judging by the cute pumpkin design, looked to have some Halloween treats inside!

Pic credit: PrimePix / BACKGRID

Paris Hilton’s two Halloween costumes

Elsewhere in the week, Paris showed off not one but two amazing Halloween costume looks.

Posting to her 20.7 million Instagram followers, the DJ looked stunning as she dressed up as an FBI agent.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Wearing a black miniskirt and cropped jacket, Paris’ “Secret Agent Sexy Sliver” look was a hit.

She paired her outfit with black thigh-high, heeled boots, black leather gloves, and a black choker.

She wore her long hair in a high ponytail and carried a fake revolver to complete the look.

Paris also paid tribute to her “childhood icon,” Sailor Moon, for the holiday.

Wearing a blue miniskirt and white embellished crop top, Paris looked like a dead ringer for the manga character.

With cute red bow detailing on the outfit, Paris added a pair of long red boots and white gloves that reached her elbow.

She wore her hair up again and finished her costume with a gold headband across her forehead.

Her husband, Carter Reum, also looked the part, as he dressed as Sailor’s boyfriend, Tuxedo Mask.

Paris Hilton promotes new fragrance

Paris has been a busy woman lately and has been traveling the world to promote her new fragrance.

The scent, called Ruby Rush, has seen the star fly to South Asia and the UAE to greet fans who wish to purchase the product.

On the trip, Paris shared a series of stunning looks, including an embellished blue crop top, jacket, and skirt combo. Another featured a fiery orange dress with intricate beadwork.

“#Sliving in India and Dubai for my fragrance launch #RubyRush,” she told fans. “I love supporting local designers when I travel. So many talented designers around the world. @ParisHiltonFragrances #ThatsHot Which one is your favorite look?”