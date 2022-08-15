Paris Hilton takes phonecall in string bikini

Paris Hilton posing close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Paris Hilton is on the phone and in swimwear as she marks a look that was made iconic years ago.

The 41-year-old socialite might have BFF Kim Kardashian stealing her metallic Barbie girl energy for her SKIMS range, but Paris proved she’s the OG today as she updated her Instagram stories with a fan repost.

Shouting herself out via the fan love and showing a throwback of herself in silver metallic swimwear, The Simple Life alum sizzled as she was taking a phone call while on the beach.

The photo showed the Paris in Love star showing off her super slim figure and golden tan while in an upside-down silver two-piece that was definitely on the stringy side.

Adding in glam shades while on the shorefront, Paris smiled while backed by distant yachts and bystanders.

The fan wrote, “Love this photo @parishilton always ahead of time.”

Paris’ 2000s looks are somewhat set in stone when it comes to Hollywood history. They’ve also been revisited two decades later as her best friend Kim has channeled the Juicy Couture matching sweats she and Paris donned back in the day for new SKIMS merch.

Paris Hilton happy to achieve it the lazy way

While Hulu star Kim puffs away in the gym and pumps iron in a bikini, Paris is happy to admit that the least work she puts in, the better.

“I bought this thing called a Neurotris Full Body System, and I’m obsessed,” she told Yahoo Life. “I don’t work out because I just don’t have time, and I’m not really into it. So when I’m getting a facial, I just lie there and this machine attaches to your body and is basically like doing a million sit-ups. You just lie down and relax, but your whole body’s being worked out the whole time. I think that’s an amazing hack for working out and not actually having to do anything.”

Paris Hilton celebrates hitting 20 million followers

The ditzy vibe and girly charm hasn’t worn off on fans. Paris is now more popular than ever as she continues to document her life via reality TV and enjoys a successful DJ career.

Earlier this month, Paris hit 20 million Instagram followers. She took to her stories to mark the milestone while in a pink swimsuit and high heels, also posing from an Instagram cube.