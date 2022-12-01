Paris Hilton swings in thigh-skimming miniskirt with toned bare legs

Paris Hilton arrives at the 21st Annual InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party in January 2020. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Paris Hilton looks like she had the time of her life on her recent vacation to Ithaafushi, The Private Island in the Maldives, this week.

The socialite and entrepreneur looked amazing as she stood on a swing in the crystal-clear ocean and posed for a photo.

She wore a neon green cut-out swimsuit by Agent Provocateur and a bright blue laser cut skort by Lilly Pulitzer.

She threw a sheer kaftan over her look and completed it with a pair of white sunglasses and a printed headband.

The 41-year-old looked fresh-faced and natural and wore no hair extensions, pulling her natural hair back into a chic knot.

Paris has been at the private resort to celebrate her one-year anniversary with her husband, Carter Reum.

She wrote a caption to go with her pics, thanking the resort and asking her followers where their favorite tropical location is. She said, “Had the most magical time in Paradise at the @IthaafushiPrivateIsland @WaldorfAstoriaMaldives. 🌅 Literally one of the most beautiful places in the world! 🌍 My fave new vacation spot!😍 #Sliving 🌞👙🌈🏝 What is your favorite tropical place to travel to? 🤔”

Paris Hilton and Noah Centineo team up to help the homeless

Paris is known for her charity work and often puts her status to good use. Recently she has teamed up with actor Noah Centineo to help the homeless charity, A Sense of Home.

Paris shared photos with Noah on social media with the pair holding signs that stated “Sliving for a cause.” She urged her followers to enter their giveaway to win pieces from Paris’ homeware range, with a percentage of the proceeds being donated to the charity.

She also included a touching video, which showed her getting hands-on with the charity and helping to set up a home for someone in need.

In a caption, Paris explained the good work A Sense of Home carries out in the community. She said, “A Sense of Home strives to prevent homelessness by creating first-ever homes for youth aging out of foster care. 50% of those struggling with homelessness are former foster youth.”

Paris Hilton invites Elisha Cuthbert onto her podcast

Paris has had a lot of famous guests on her This Is Paris Podcast, but recently she invited her old friend and House Of Wax co-star Elisha Cuthbert on for a chat.

The pair caught up about their days filming the movie, walking the red carpet, and even had time to make a funny video. The hilarious clip shows Elisha coming over to Paris’ house before playing dress-up in her closet and chilling out in her cryotherapy chamber!