Paris Hilton arrives at the 2022 MTV Movie And TV Awards in June 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Paris Hilton uploaded a series of cute selfies recently, calling herself a “Boss Babe Barbie.”

The 41-year-old model and businesswoman wore a black dress with sheer mesh shoulders and a white collar from New York-based clothing and underwear brand Fleur du Mal. She previously wore the same dress back in April of this year.

She looked stunning as she pouted and smiled at the camera.

Paris wore her hair half up and half down, with her trademark blonde hair flowing over her shoulders.

Her makeup was flawless with blush cheeks, winged eyeliner, and full, nude lips.

In her ears, she wore diamond stud earrings and, of course, her huge diamond engagement ring by Jean Dousset. Paris married entrepreneur Carter Reum last year.

Paris Hilton posts a Halloween throwback with Demi Lovato

Always one to get into the spirit of Halloween, Paris recently posted a series of throwback photos, posing with her friend and singer Demi Lovato.

The images, originally from a party Demi threw back in 2019, showed the pair dressed up, Paris dressed as a sexy schoolgirl, and Demi as Pennywise the clown from IT.

The fun photos, shared with her 20.6 million followers, show them posing and laughing, with Paris captioning the post, “Throwback to Sliving and Halloweening with my sis @DemiLovato 🎃👯‍♀️🧡 #FBF #ThatsHot 🔥 #SpookySzn👻.”

The pair often appear together, with Paris also posting 2 tributes for Demi’s birthday and appearing in Demi’s music video for the song Substance, back in July this year.

We can’t wait to see their Halloween looks this year!

Paris Hilton goes pink for Versace

Paris recently uploaded a video on Instagram of a pink-themed photoshoot she modeled in for the Spanish edition of In Style magazine.

Strutting down a corridor, Paris looked stunning in a pink corset minidress by Versace.

She then appears wearing another pink look, accessorized with a crystal bra by the Italian streetwear brand GCDS.

Her final pink outfit is a ruched velvet bodycon dress by another Italian fashion house, Blumarine.

As fans of Paris will know, she has always championed the color pink and often styles herself as a real-life Barbie!

She captioned the post, “On Wednesdays, we wear pink @Versace. 💖🎀💅🏻 (scratch that, we wear pink every day of the week 😹) @InstyleSpain @MorelliBrothers #Sliving #ThatsHot 🔥 #ThatsPink.”

The photoshoot was photographed by renowned fashion photographers to the stars, The Morrelli Brothers.