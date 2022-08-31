Paris Hilton stuns in unzipped spandex

Paris Hilton gets ready for Burning Man in pink catsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Paris Hilton stuns in an unzipped neon pink spandex onesie while packing for Burning Man.

Businesswomen and socialite Paris Hilton looked incredible as ever in a mirror selfie featuring a catsuit from the new Good American Pop Of Pink collection.

It’s no secret that Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian are BFFs, so it’s no surprise that she supports Kim’s younger sister’s successful clothing brand.

The queen of selfies took to her Instagram Stories to show off an outfit she is excited to wear at Burning Man, a festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada.

In her Instagram Stories, Paris tagged all the brands she was wearing so fans could shop her amazing festival looks.

She is wearing the High Shine Compression Catsuit in Sorority Pink from Khloe Kardashian’s clothing brand Good American.

To shop the look, you can get this spandex fit on the Good American website for $140.

The EDM DJ is also sporting a fun pair of google from the festival brand Esqape. To get the look, you can buy these All Weather Esqape Googles in Cooper on their website for $111.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Paris Hilton showing off her killer style on IG. Pic credit: @parishilton / Instagram

Paris also wears black platform boots from Dolls Kill and pink wide-frame sunglasses from Givenchy. She finished off the look with a fun pair of pink butterfly wings.

Paris Hilton off to Burning Man

Paris Hilton is one of the biggest female DJs in the world, so it is only fitting that she loves to attend a festival once in a while.

Burning Man is a nine-day-long annual event in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert. People gather from all over the world to promote self-expression, build a sense of community, be temporarily self-sufficient without money, and party in the desert.

Burning Man began on Sunday, August 28, and ends on Monday, September 5. Paris Hilton and other celebrities like Katy Perry have made appearances at this festival many times in the past.

Paris Hilton’s iconic fashion style

Paris has always been known for her killer style and love of the color pink. She shows the world that feminine color can be used for power, especially when she posts with her pink tracksuit and pink sneakers while dancing to her custom pink Bentley.

The Simple Life star took to Instagram to promote her friend Britney Spears’s new hit single with Elton John, Hold Me Closer.

Paris is one of the most successful businesswomen on the planet, which is why her fun, youthful style full of pink is so inspiring to girls everywhere!