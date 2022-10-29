Paris Hilton reveals her first 2022 Halloween costume before enjoying a night on the town wearing her new look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Paris Hilton is showing off her curves in her latest Halloween outfit, dressed as a familiar character.

Paris dressed as Sailor Moon and added her own twist to the costume. For Paris, adding her twist on Sailor Moon meant showing a bit of skin and adding a lot of sparkle.

Paparazzi caught the heiress out on the town as she debuted her first of what will likely be multiple Halloween costumes.

Photographers captured Paris’ husband of nearly one year, Carter Reum, and he also dressed up for the occasion.

Carter wore a dark suit, top hat, and rhinestone-studded mask as he escorted Paris for a night on the town. Sailor Moon fans may have recognized Carter as Tuxedo Mask, a protagonist from the series

Later, Paris took to her social media, to share more intimate pictures of her look and the inspiration behind the costume.

Paris Hilton rocks Sailor Moon Halloween costume

Paris wore a silver rhinestone-embellished short sleeve shirt paired with matching opera gloves featuring red rhinestones around the biceps. Her bodice had an oversized red bow, also covered in crystals.

The NFT-lover wore a blue pleated miniskirt that attached to the crop top with silver pieces of fabric. The garment showed Paris’ long legs and tiny waist.

She rocked red embellished thigh-high boots with clear block heels.

Her long blonde locks featured two pigtails with pieces of her hair framing her face on each side. She managed to fit Sailor’s signature headpiece over her blonde tresses, showing tremendous attention to detail.

Paris also posed in her foyer and shared pictures featuring the inspiration for her and her husband’s looks.

Her caption read, “Dressed up as my Childhood icon Sailor Moon🥹 Happy #Halloween! 🎃🌙💖 #SailorMoon 👑💫 #ThatsHot 🔥🧚🏻‍♀️.”

Paris has a versatile style, which she has demonstrated on numerous occasions.

Just last month, she showed that life as a runway model might be in the cards if her DJ and NFT careers don’t work out as planned.

Paris Hilton closes Versace show during Milan Fashion Week

Paris strutted her stuff during Milan Fashion Week as the final model for the Versace SS 23 show.

Paris looked fabulous in a Swarovski crystal mesh bridal dress, complete with fingerless gloves and a matching pink veil.

The dress featured a Barbie-core look, which has described the pink trend in fashion, first introduced by Pierpaolo Piccioli of Maison Valentino last March.