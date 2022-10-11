Paris Hilton stuns in tight blue animal print jumpsuit

Paris Hilton shines for the camera. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Paris Hilton is one of America’s biggest sensations who is known for her love of dogs, the color pink, and her fun yet sophisticated fashion sense.

Hilton is the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels. Of course, her last name has helped her do many things, but she has sure made a name for herself on her own.

She recently stunned while wearing a jumpsuit — and no, it wasn’t pink. She opted instead for an animal pattern design in a beautiful tone of blue with a belt that snatched her waist.

Her beautiful blonde hair was styled straight and down with a lot of volume at her roots.

She kept her makeup classy and elegant by adorning her eyelids with brown eyeshadow, rocking a very slick contour on her cheekbones, and finishing with a nude lip color.

The model and socialite posed next to High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson from Pretty Little Liars, and Men in Black actress Rosario Dawson.

Paris Hilton poses next to Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson

The four of them attended the Thomas Ashbourne Margalicious Margarita Dinner at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood, California.

Both Hudgens and Benson are some of the founding partners of this cocktail collection. Other personalities that attended this event were Sarah Jessica Parker and John Cena.

It was Hilton who posted the set of pictures posing all smiley next to the three iconic personalities. She captioned this post, “Fun night celebrating my beautiful girls @AshleyBenson @VanessaHudgens @RosarioDawson. #GirlsRule.”

Paris Hilton talks about her husband Carter Reum

The 41-year-old has been through a lot of very public relationships, but now it seems like she has finally found her real love.

Paris Hilton was engaged to fashion model Jason Shaw from 2002 to 2003. After that, she dated a few other people but things didn’t get serious until her second engagement with Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis in 2004. The couple got engaged just seven months after they met, however, they called off the engagement one year later.

After kissing a few more frogs and having constant on-and-off relationships, Hilton got her third engagement in January 2018 with actor Chris Zylka after one year of dating. But once again, it wasn’t destined for this couple to walk the altar, which lead them to break up later that same year.

But finally, things for the socialite seemed to change when she met businessman Carter Reum in late 2019. They got engaged on February 2021 and married in November of that same year.

Hilton spoke with Gotham Magazine about her relationship by saying, “I’m so happy I found my other half and feel so safe. We’re just so excited for this next chapter and building our lives together. […] He really lifts me up and supports me in ways that no man ever has and I feel like he’s an angel that rescued me from all these other guys who didn’t deserve me.”