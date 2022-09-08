Paris Hilton stuns in sparkly outfit for Burning Man

Paris Hilton posing close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Paris Hilton stuns in a sparkly outfit for Burning Man, a nine-day project where celebrities and fans come together in Black Rock City.

Businesswoman and socialite Paris Hilton looked incredible while sliving her best life in a sparkly dress, neon pink braids, and platform boots.

The queen of selfies took to her Instagram to show the carefully curated outfit she wore to Burning Man.

Burning Man is a nine-day event that began on Sunday, August 28, and ended on Monday, September 5. It is widely known as a temporary community that inspires self-expression.

Paris does not gatekeep her outfits! Instead, she tagged all the brands she wore so that her fans could copy her look.

Paris was wearing a silver sparkly sequin dress from the Swedish brand Born In Stockholm.

According to their website, their goal is to create clothes that help their customers live life to the fullest.

Shop Paris Hilton’s Burning Man look

It’s safe to say Paris executed their vision perfectly while wearing the Paris Hilton Metallic Dress while gallivanting around the desert at Burning Man.

To shop the look, you can get this dress on their website for 1,899 Swedish Krona, which comes to approximately $177.

Paris paired the look with her favorite goggles from the festival brand Esqape. To get the look, you can buy these on All Weather Esqape Googles in the shade Cooper for $111.

The EDM DJ also finished the look with a black harness from Dolls Kill, a bright Barbie backpack from Lounge Fly, and thigh-high suede boots.

To shop the look, you can get the Barbie Totally Hair 30th Anniversary Mini Backpack on the Lounge Fly website for $80.

Paris Hilton’s custom Burning Man ride

The Simple Life star also posted pictures of herself on a custom electric bike from Super73. According to their website, Super73 is an adventurous brand based in Orange County focused on fusing youth culture with motorcycle heritage.

Paris’s Super73 bike featured a sparkly chrome finish with a pink decal that says “sliving,” one of the many catchphrases that Paris has trademarked.

Sliving is the combination of the words “slay” and “living”. According to the Urban Dictionary, it means living your best life.

Paris has been to almost every festival in the world. She has seen everything from her Las Vegas residency to her DJ set at Tomorrow Land. So, it only makes sense that she is one of the world’s biggest style icons regarding Music Festivals!