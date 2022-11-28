Paris Hilton stuns in several iconic outfits, sharing which character she is

Paris Hilton arrives at the MTV Movie And TV Awards in June 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

We know Paris Hilton loves to dress up, this year alone, she showed off three different Halloween costumes.

This week on social media, Paris posted several of her recent looks showing off her bold and glamorous style.

The Instagram Reel quickly flicked through many of Paris’ outfits, including fancy dress costumes and looks she wears to perform at events.

The fun video shows the 41-year-old in outfits including a fairy costume, a Sailor Moon costume, various bejeweled dresses, and colorful velour tracksuits.

Paris asked her 21 million followers to pick their favorite looks, saying in a caption to go along with the post, “Choose your character 👑💁🏼‍♀️ I’m feeling DJ Paris today 🎧💖 #ThatsHot 🔥#PhotoDump 📸.”

It’s safe to say Paris rarely gets it wrong!

Paris Hilton posts a sweet tribute to her friend Nicole Richie

Paris and Nicole Richie became pals when they were just kids but have remained firm friends throughout their adult lives.

The pair starred on their reality show The Simple Life for five seasons, and even though they were plagued by rumors of a feud back in 2005, their friendship is back on track today.

Paris and Nicole were always known for their catchphrase “Sanasa,” a nonsensical song they would sing when getting up to mischief, and it looks like they still sing it today!

This week Paris shared a video captioned, “The evolution of Sanasa 🎶😂💖👯‍♀️ @NicoleRichie ✨ Thankful for lifelong friendships.🥰 Tag your bestie! #SimpleLife #ThatsHot 💫”, which showed the pair singing the song at various stages in their lives, most recently at Paris’ wedding one year ago.

Some things never change!

Paris Hilton promotes her cookware line

Ever the entrepreneur, Paris has not only recently launched her own media company, 11:11, and yet another fragrance, Love Rush, but she has also launched a line of homeware goods.

The Paris Hilton Housewares Collection includes a range of pots and pans that come in pink, white, or black with gold handles. It also has baking sets, mini-fridges, gold cutlery, and crystallized wine cups and water bottles.

The range is currently available on Amazon and promises to “bring a glamorous touch to your kitchen and home with stylish and functional housewares by Paris Hilton. One look and you’ll be saying ‘that’s hot.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton) Paris recently posted a photo of herself posing with the chocolate heart kit while wearing a bright pink dress printed with different flavors of donuts. She wore her long blonde hair in a ponytail on top of her head and looked like the picture of domesticity for the shoot.

She wrote in her post, “With the holidays around the corner, I’m really loving my cookie decorating and bakeware set. And how cute is this heart-shaped chocolate mold? 😍 #CookingWithParis.”

Prices start from $19.99 for a breakable chocolate heart kit.