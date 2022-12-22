Paris Hilton is breathtaking in her pink sequin dress for a special feature on India’s Harper Bazaar. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Paris Hilton looked incredible as the multi-talented businesswoman wore a breathtaking sequin ensemble as she made her big debut on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar.

This specific feature was an India exclusive as they honored her as the “original influencer.”

Paris sat down with Bazaar’s editor Nandini Bhalla and the two of them enjoyed a nice discussion regarding Paris’ evolved views on life itself.

Along with the interview, Paris was featured on the cover as she styled in a glitzy show-stopping piece.

Her pink, elegant ensemble perfectly represented her personality as she effortlessly glowed in all of the shots.

Luckily for fans, the multi-talented star shared her experience as she took to Instagram with the photographs.

Paris Hilton is featured on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar India

The star’s 21.2 million followers were surely in for a special treat as she uploaded two amazing shots to her Instagram feed.

Both slides that were presented featured the iconic pink ensemble that glistened and shined from every angle.

Paris was photographed in her sequin-embellished dress that elegantly flowed down to her heels. The train of the gown also featured a beautiful array of pretty pink feathers.

The dress had a handful of unique cut-out designs that showcased her glistening complexion. As she further posed with the clothing on, she left one side of the dress to drape over her shoulder while the other one was completely uncovered.

To keep the glitzy theme going, Paris added a pair of dazzling diamond heels and an assortment of flashy black jewelry.

She then styled her blonde hair in light waves that were pushed over to one side of her body.

As expected, Paris sported a beautiful, full face of makeup which complemented the overall look of the entire fit. She wore long lashes, a touch of blush, and added some pink gloss to her lips.

Overall, Paris completely nailed this elegant pink fit as she looked like a queen in her Victorian-themed room.

The post was captioned, “In a Bazaar India exclusive, heiress, activist, and entrepreneur Paris Hilton (@parishilton) has an intimate conversation with Bazaar India Editor Nandini Bhalla (@nandinibhalla) about her evolved views on life, social media, love, and the launch of her latest perfume, Ruby Rush by @parishiltonfragrances…”

Paris Hilton promotes her Paris Hilton Fragrances at Nordstrom Rack Marketplace

In another recent share, Paris announced her special appearance at Nordstrom Rack’s Marketplace in Canyon Springs.

The celeb made her way to the special event as she further promoted her new line of luxurious fragrances.

While she was there, Paris was kind enough to do a meet and greet with fans as she spent some time talking with them and hand-signing her posters.

She captioned the post, “It was so much fun meeting everyone and sharing my fragrance Love Rush at Nordstrom Rack at Canyon Springs Marketplace! I wore Love Rush on my wedding day and it smells like romance, happiness, and true love! ✨💘✨ #PHLoveRush #ParisInLove Which one is your favorite @ParisHiltonFragrances? 🤔.”

In the post, Paris was captured in a white floral-printed gown that featured gorgeous sheer sleeves. She then paired the dress with some gem-embellished sleeveless gloves and diamond earrings.

She held her new fragrance Love Rush in her hands while she smiled from ear to ear in the photographs.

Fans can now purchase her exclusive perfume line online through her website, while supplies last.