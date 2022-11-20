Paris Hilton rocked a lace top for a pretty bathroom selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Paris Hilton documented another of her glamorous looks with the help of a gorgeous bathroom selfie.

The 41-year-old model, businesswoman, and socialite keeps a busy schedule between her business endeavors and red-carpet appearances but managed to take time out to capture the pretty snap.

The former Simple Life star swapped her signature pink ensembles for a classic monochrome look which came in the form of a beautiful two-tone lace dress.

The main body was constructed from white lace and covered to just above her chest and then attached to a sheer black lace section.

It featured a short-sleeve and an opaque black collar with two ribbon ties that fell down the front of the blonde beauty’s chest.

A toned arm was positioned in the bottom right of the shot as Paris held the phone up to snap the photograph.

Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

Her long blonde locks were parted in the middle and straightened into a sleek style that she positioned in front of her shoulder.

The New-York-born beauty rocked a neutral palette for her makeup, which as usual, was applied with perfection.

She donned a shimmery rose-gold shadow on her eyes with thick black liner and lashings of mascara. A bright coral blush graced her cheeks, and she finished the look off with gorgeous nude lipstick.

Paris kept her accessories minimal, wearing only a pair of diamond stud earrings in her ears.

Paris shared the photo with her 20.9 million followers via Instagram Stories, and she made sure to tag her glam team and the dress designer.

She wore the Sandro Paris Two-tone Lace Dress, priced at $415.

Paris Hilton launches own line of cookware

Paris first shot to fame in 2003 when she and childhood friend Nicole Ritchie starred in the reality show, The Simple Life, which showed the wealthy pair being pushed out of their comfort zones and into work.

The star has clearly adopted an excellent work ethic as she continues to add endeavors to her name as she grows her business empire.

The daughter of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kathy Hilton, has recently launched her own range of fabulous kitchenware.

The collection is a stroke of genius by the star, who has utilized her infamous catchphrase, “That’s hot,” and applied it to a color-changing kettle.

The range also includes pink bakeware, rhinestone water bottles, diamond-shaped wine stoppers, pastel-pink pots and pans, and a French press coffee maker.

Paris promoted her new line by donning a sweet blue tea dress which was emblazoned with a red cherry design.

She paired the dress with glittery red stilettos, some sheer glittery fingerless gloves, and a gorgeous blue ribbon bow in her hair as she posed with all the products.

Paris captioned her post, “So thrilled to finally launch my iconic cookware line! 💗From pink pots and pans, to mirrored mini fridges and bedazzled hydration bottles, I made sure every item in this collection felt fun and unique so you can sliv your best life.”

The range of kitchenware can be purchased online from the Amazon Cookware store.

Paris Hilton launches her wedding fragrance Love Rush

Paris also recently released a new fragrance named Love Rush, which she exclusively wore on her wedding day.

The stunning socialite is no stranger to the perfume business, having launched her first fragrance which was aptly named Paris Hilton, back in 2004.

Love Rush is her 29th perfume to be launched onto the market and is described as having notes of “notes of Italian bergamot, lush gardenia, sandalwood, and vanilla orchid.”

Paris wore the scent on her wedding day to her now husband, Carter Reum, and the occasion is reflected in the bottle, which resembles a white wedding gown.

Posting a video on her socials about the release, she said “Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve dreamt of my wedding day. Love Rush is the fragrance I wore on my special day and I’m so so excited to share it with all of you. 👰🏼‍♀️💍💘.”

Paris continued, “Love Rush is an homage to my dearest loved ones. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.”

Love Rush can be purchased from the Paris Hilton Fragrances website for $75.