Paris Hilton stuns in her ‘Valentino Princess moment’

Paris Hilton channeled her inner princess in a gorgeous Valentino gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Paris Hilton looked like a vision in a Valentino gown as she enjoyed a “Princess moment.” The 41-year-old businesswoman and model capitalized on the moment and channeled her inner princess as she walked gracefully from room to room, showing off her dress.

Paris opted to share her dress in a video that played to the theme of Put Your Records On by Corrine Bailey Rae. Meanwhile, lifting her skirt to avoid tripping, she practically glided down the hall and staircase of her home.

The video started with her descending a staircase while the words, “Me? A Princess In Valentino,” appeared before fading. In the next scene, Paris was joined on the staircase by her sister, Nicky Hilton-Rothschild.

Nicky also looked stunning in a solid teal-colored dress with a long train. However, Paris quickly returned front and center as she strutted down a hallway in her dress.

The sheer dress was a faint blue color and was covered in gorgeous lace-embroidered patterns. The dress also boasted a very puffy skirt that reached the floor and also boasted a small train.

While the skirt was large and full, the dress was formfitting on the arms and torso, showing off Paris’s trim figure.

Paris Hilton has modeled for Valentino before

Paris further elevated her look with her glamorous makeup and her luscious gold locks tumbling down her shoulders in subtle waves. She looked stunning as she walked through her home as if it were really a runway.

Meanwhile, this is far from the first time Paris has modeled for Valentino. The Italian fashion luxury brand is popular with the Hiltons, with Nicky even getting married in a custom Valentino wedding dress.

Over the years, Paris and her sister have maintained a close relationship with the brand. Just before the holidays, the sisters stunned in gorgeous Valentino cutout dresses.

Paris wrote that they were “dripping in Valentino” as they posed back-to-back in their glamorous dresses.

Meanwhile, Hilton has been “dripping Valentino” since as far back as 2014, expressing excitement with every new collection.

Valentino allows Paris to feel like a real-life princess, while the prominent Hiltons bring attention to the luxury brand. It isn’t difficult to see why the Hiltons and Valentino have a long working relationship.

Paris recently dropped a new furniture line

While Paris occasionally promotes other brands, she also has her own brand to represent. The businesswoman created a true retail empire of over a dozen different product lines.

She recently partnered with The Novogratz to drop a luxury furniture collection. The luxury collection is meant to channel Paris’s signature style with designs that bring elegance, fun, and glamour into the home.

The collection included pieces like velvet sofas and brass-accented dresses and nightstands. Paris stated, “I love nostalgic Hollywood glamour with a touch of modern. My collaboration with The Novogratz is the start of something really exciting.”

To promote the line, Paris took part in several photoshoots with the Novogratz, posing gracefully on her pieces. She posed in a gorgeous lime dress on top of the Her Majesty Upholstered Bed in one photo.

While Paris has long been dropping clothing and fragrances, she delved into furniture for the first time with this Novogratz partnership. The collection is still pretty new and could be expanded in the future.