Paris Hilton stuns in corseted minidress in Lake Como 

Paris Hilton enjoys her first trip to scenic and luxurious Lake Como in Italy.

Paris Hilton continues her tour abroad with a fashionable new share featuring the super luxe Lake Como.

The world-traveling DJ revealed that it was her first trip to Lake Como. Paris has been in Europe, where it is high season for EDM music and festivals.

Never one to turn down a photo opportunity, Paris had an impromptu photoshoot on a boat.

The This is Paris star wore a messenger cap and rocked her long blonde hair in two braids, which fell past her shoulders.

She wore a blue Louis Vuitton monogrammed dress and rocked sunglasses with white frames. Paris wore a black leather corset over the blue flowing gown.

The heiress struck various poses on the wooden boat as she enjoyed the Italian sun and kept it simple with nude-colored ballet flats.

Paris Hilton visits Lake Como for first time

She shared photos of the view, including old pebble bridges a picturesque homes covered in moss. Behind her on a bridge, locals jumped from the bridge into the water.

The high-paid DJ was the embodiment of “work hard, play hard” following a crazy show in Ibiza where she performed with Like Mike.

She wrote in the caption, “Ciao Italy 🇮🇹 Beautiful day on Lake Como🥰 This is my first trip here, so amazing😍 Comment below your favorite vacation destination💋.”

Paris tagged Melissa Odabash, a luxury swimwear designer, who celebrities, including The Real Housewives of New York star Ramona Singer, love to wear.

Paris Hilton talks business and her new ventures

Paris Hilton spoke with Gotham about upcoming ventures, including her media company.

She revealed, “I love bringing that sparkle, the rainbow and the sun to everything I do. I think maybe because I’m an Aquarius it just comes naturally to me. One of the things I love to do most in life is to make people happy and smile.”

Paris’ latest project is 11:11 Media and she hopes to help other influencers.

She explained, “I am really excited about what I’m building with 11:11 Media to really create a place not only for my business, but for other creators.”

She continued, “I’m the one who wrote the playbook on this whole influencer-creator economy. I’ve been in the industry so long, and I’ve learned so much in Hollywood having to deal with some people that are not trustworthy. So, I really wanted to make a safe and amazing and impactful company with all different verticals, from television to audio to digital to products to building a brand. We basically have built this company now where we can help others’ dreams come true.”