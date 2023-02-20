Paris Hilton is giving a new meaning to her phrase, “Sliving,” as she enjoys another year around the sun with loved ones by her side.

The mother of one turned 42 on Friday, which called for a celebration.

This was an especially monumental year, with Paris becoming a mother last month.

Luckily for fans, Paris documented her experience, and it looked like a blast.

The heiress posted a jam-packed carousel of photos on her Instagram page, where she has amassed 22.2 million followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

For her efforts, Paris received 164,000 likes and countless birthday wishes.

Paris Hilton celebrates her birthday in style

The first picture showed Paris warmly embracing her husband, Carter Reum. She and Carter looked lovingly into one another’s eyes as Paris stunned with a silver and sparkly dress.

The long sleeve gown had a plunging neckline and a short hem. Paris paired the garment with matching sparkly heels. Her long blonde tresses featured a half-up, half-down style with curls at the ends. Behind Paris were candles lining the staircase and balloons in honor of her special day.

The following photo was a solo shot with Paris striking a pose in front of a portrait featuring her image.

A swipe right revealed newly engaged couple Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma. There were other appearances by Nicole Williams, Kimora Lee Simmons, Nicky Hilton-Rothschild, and Lele Pons.

In a caption accompanying the post, Paris called herself a birthday princess and thanked her friends and family for attending her special day.

Overall, the event looked like a night to remember.

Paris Hilton promotes Waldorf Astoria Maldives

Last November, Paris celebrated her first anniversary with her husband, Carter Reum.

The two jetted off to the Maldives, where they lived in the lap of luxury, surrounded by blue waters and sunny skies. Paris and Carter stayed at the swanky Waldorf Astoria Maldives, where they enjoyed everything their hearts desired.

As a member of the Hilton Hotels franchise, Paris undoubtedly received VIP treatment at the Waldorf Astoria Maldives, where the cheapest villas, like the King Grand Reef Villa, start at $3,549 per night.

In true Paris fashion, she documented her entire experience from arrival to departure. It appeared that Paris had a wonderful time celebrating love.

In her caption, Paris sang the praises of the luxurious accommodations that hosted her and Carter.

She wrote, “I’ve been all over the world and stayed at the most beautiful places. But I’ve never seen anything like the @IthaafushiPrivateIsland at @WaldorfAstoriaMaldives. This private island is truly Paradise on Earth!😍🏝 So beautiful, romantic and relaxing here! Feels like a dream!🤩 I feel so lucky and blessed to be here with my love celebrating our anniversary. 🥰 #LifeisBeautiful 💘 #Maldives.”