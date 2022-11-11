Paris Hilton is stunning in her “iconic” tight tracksuit and crop top combo. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Businesswoman and socialite Paris Hilton is still living up to her 1990s and early 2000s fame and has the updated fashion sense to prove it.

Still an icon, Paris announced her tracksuit collection was back in stock for those looking to get one of her “Iconic” outfits.

A model herself, there was no better way to promote the collection’s return than modeling some of the tracksuits herself.

Taking to her Instagram Stories earlier this week, Paris shared a video as she strutted in tight pink pants and a matching crop top.

The crop top was primarily black but featured pink stripes down the arms and on each hem. The top had Boss Babe across the front in rhinestones, a classic Paris look.

Ever the self-promoter, Paris had her own song Turn It Up playing in the background of her promotional clip.

Paris Hilton brings back her famous tracksuits

The tracksuits are casual but chic, often having stars or hearts embroidered down the sides of the arms and legs and coming in a variety of colors, including black, pink, red, teal, and blue.

Some have bedazzled Paris phrases on the back, including Iconic, That’s Hot, Shine On, and Boss Babe.

The pants and jackets retail anywhere from $80 to $148, with some sports bras starting at $40.

Her website boasts her passion for fashion and specifically tracksuits, noting that they’re a “staple” in her closet and wardrobe and that she has “hundreds” of tracksuits of her own.

Being able to launch her own brand was just the icing on the cake for the Hilton heiress.

Although tracksuits are generally a fashion statement for the blonde bombshell, Paris does have some routines that she stays true to, truly keeping herself attached to the early 2000s in all ways she can.

Paris Hilton’s iconic exercise for ‘staying hot’

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Paris took to TikTok to share some of her at-home workout tips with her fans in her hilarious and true Paris way.

She captioned the video, “Working Out at home with Paris 💕🏃🏼‍♀️✨ Should I do a stay-at-home workout series?” and wrote “8 easy exercises to stay hot while you’re staying home,” on top of the video.

The video opens with her curling some giant Louis Vuitton bags before it cuts to her riding her bike in her mansion – noting that fans should “use a pink bike for best results!”

After her cycling escapade, she jumps on a mini trampoline in Slivington Manor before doing some pull-ups and running up her stairs. Plus, “grand staircases are hotter than gym stairmasters.”

Finally, she steps outside to do some inclined push-ups on some scenic rocks, uses her unicorn pool floaty to do some poolside sit-ups, and then she goes back inside to sit and meditate to finish up.

This video is hilarious and something light-hearted that the world needed in the summer of 2020, and Paris rocks these exercises like a pro, so it’s likely that these are actually some of her favorite ways to stay in shape.