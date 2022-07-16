Paris Hilton straddles motorcycle in fishnet bodysuit

Paris Hilton poses close up. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Paris Hilton is straddling a motorcycle while flaunting her figure in a sheer fishnet bodysuit.

The socialite and reality star, 41, is continuing to prove how relevant she is – the latest sees her featuring in a cameo and via singer Demi Lovato‘s latest music video.

Posting to her Instagram ahead of the weekend, Paris shared shots of herself and Confident singer Demi, who has just released their Substance track as part of their HOLYFVCK album.

Photos showed Paris crashing 29-year-old Demi’s red carpet event in the video – the opening shot showed Paris towering over the former Disney star as she flaunted her slim figure in a skintight and mesh bodysuit, plus dark shades and matching heels.

Demi, who went sexy in a lingerie-like minidress and shaggy coat, posed next to The Simple Life star, who drove their followers to swipe right for the motorcycle action.

Here, Paris joined Demi as the twosome posed from a shiny pink two-wheeler, with Paris seen at the back and with her legs on either side of the bike.

“#Sliving on the set of @DDLovato’s latest music video!” the BFF to Kim Kardashian wrote.

Paris Hilton fronting Uber Eats in 2022

Paris is enjoying a major popularity streak right now, and her Instagram is showing it. Earlier this year, the blonde proved her endorsement potential by featuring in ads for takeout delivery chain Uber Eats – Paris was filmed at a zoo and with members of the Irwin family for the brand previously fronted by Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

“Obviously I get so many offers so it’s hard to fit everything into my schedule, but Uber Eats fits with me and my brand so much because I use it basically every single day. I love it! I love food, I love ordering and I love the brand Uber so when I got the call to do this, and it was with Australians and the Irwins, I was like, ‘This sounds like so much fun!’ I love the Aussies! Let’s do this!” she told Pedestrian in May.

Paris Hilton reveals big appetite

Continuing, the Cooking with Paris star added: “I order everything. It depends on what mood I’m in. If I’m in a fast food mood I’ll order McDonald’s french fries or tacos from Taco Bell. It depends on what mood I’m in and what my husband wants to eat. My husband loves sushi.”