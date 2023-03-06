Paris Hilton handed the limelight over to Lele Pons as she stood by her friend’s side as a bridesmaid at Lele’s wedding this week.

The entrepreneur and new mom wore a light blue satin bridesmaid dress that featured a wrap bodice and skirt with a thigh-high split.

She wore sparkling silver slingback heels and carried a stunning bouquet as she exited a car and arrived at the ceremony.

Paris pulled her long blonde hair back into her signature high ponytail style and wore pretty makeup as she took her place in the lineup of eight bridesmaids, including Anitta, Hannah Stocking, and Kimberly Loaiza.

Paris smiled for photos throughout the day and shared the memories in a carousel on social media afterward.

She wrote, “Beautiful wedding for such a perfect couple.✨👰🏼‍♀️🤵🏻✨ It was an honor to be your bridesmaid on your special day.🥹 Congratulations @LelePons and @Guaynaa!🥳 I’m so happy for you and loved celebrating your love.👩‍❤️‍👨 Wishing you both a lifetime of happiness. 💖 I love you so much sis!🥰.”

While the social media shares were gorgeous, the paparazzi caught some beautiful shots too.

Paris Hilton arrives at Lele Pons’ wedding celebration in Miami, Florida. Pic credit: SBCH / BACKGRID

Paris celebrates Lele Pons’ wedding

Paris may only have been a mom to baby Phoenix for six weeks, but that didn’t stop her from celebrating her friend Lele’s wedding.

After cementing their bond at Ultra Music Festival in Miami, the pair have been friends for several years.

The YouTuber married her partner, the Puerto Rican rapper, Guaynaa, who she has been with since late 2020, in a stunning ceremony in Miami this weekend.

Paris was chosen to be Lele’s bridesmaid, along with seven other girls. She even got matching baby pink velour tracksuits from her line.

The girls’ smiled in their matching sets and looked super cute as they posed on the stairs at the venue as they got ready. Again, Paris shared multiple photos and wrote, “Nothing better than seeing all these beautiful girls twinning and #sliving in my iconic tracksuit collection while we got ready for @LelePons and @Guaynaa special day!”

Paris Hilton prepares for her memoir release

Not content with being a new mom, a bridesmaid, and juggling numerous other business projects, Paris is preparing to release her first memoir on March 14.

The book will be a deep dive into her life story, a privileged background, and the previously unreleased details of the abuse she endured at the hands of the boarding schools she attended as a teenager.

This week, Paris shared a post in the “How it started vs. How it’s going” format which showed photos of herself as a baby with her mom, Kathy Hilton, standing in front of the White House. The second image showed the pair years later, exiting the White House after campaigning for changes to state laws to protect children.

Paris shared the emotional post and wrote, “While a part of me is nervous to share more of my life story than I ever have before, I’m so proud of my personal journey and how I’ve turned my pain into purpose to make a positive impact and reform the troubled teen industry. Who knows, you might just pass 7 state laws and change the lives of thousands of children too. 💖 #NotJustADumbBlonde #LegislationIsHot.”

Paris proves time and time again that she’s not just a pretty face!