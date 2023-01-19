Paris Hilton has earned many titles, including that of a DJ and a businesswoman.

But the reality TV star gave herself another designation as she proudly revealed her icon status in a video shared on Instagram.

Paris shared the video with her 20.6 million followers, leaving a few famous followers in awe, including Kate Beckinsale, her mother, Kathy Hilton, and Demi Lovato.

A quick look at the share might include some hints as to why the video was well-received.

The post began in a lavish hallway, with a magnificent chandelier and marble floors as the backdrop.

While the background was undeniably remarkable, Paris may have one-upped her surroundings.

Paris Hilton strikes a pose for ‘icons only’

With Nicki Minaj playing in the background, Paris extended one leg and struck a pose. She added glittering effects to the video, which Paris has done frequently in the past.

As the video continued, Paris flipped her hair with more effects slowing things down and giving viewers a better look at the ensemble.

The heiress looked like a real-life Barbie in a glamorous little black dress by Maison Valentino. The dress was totally Paris’ style, with a short hem and sparkles. The gown also had cutouts on her oblique, revealing a bit of midriff, another of the DJ’s signature looks.

Her hair was full of life, with a center part and luscious curls cascading past her shoulders.

Paris completed the look with strappy heels that had studs around the ankles. Her caption read, “Did someone call for an icon? ? #IconsOnly #Valentino ?.”

Paris received support from some famous friends in the comments.

Demi Lovato’s comment read, “STUNNING.”

Meanwhile, Paris’ mom left a series of red heart emojis.

Finally, Kate Beckinsale wrote, “Holy wow,” with a fire emoji.

Pic credit: @parishilton/Instagram

Overall, Paris looked like a glamorous dream in the short but sweet video.

As it turns out, Paris’ latest share wasn’t the only dreamy thing about her.

Paris Hilton creates 11:11 Media

Paris spoke with Gotham magazine last June, discussing her ventures, including 11:11 Media.

Paris said, “I am really excited about what I’m building with 11:11 Media to really create a place not only for my business, but for other creators.”

She also described her mission statement and where she got the creative idea.

The DJ explained, “My whole mission with 11:11 Media is to help others’ dreams come true because I’m really good at doing that.”

The eldest child of Kathy and Rick Hilton even provided some details about her business model, and it sounded like Paris knew her stuff.

She revealed, “So, I really wanted to make a safe and amazing and impactful company with all different verticals, from television to audio to digital to products to building a brand.”

