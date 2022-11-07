Paris looked incredible in a black gown. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

She’s the glamorous heiress who is always red-carpet ready, and Paris Hilton pulled out the stops once again this week.

The 41-year-old The Simple Life star looked incredible in a sparkly black dress for an event at the LA County Museum of Art.

With a tie detail around her waist, Paris’ interesting gown had a cutout section on her hip.

The long skirt was split to her left thigh, and Paris showed off her toned legs in a pair of pointed stiletto heels.

The top of the dress was high-necked and cropped to showcase her svelte waist.

As it draped artfully across her shoulders, Paris wore her blonde hair in a high ponytail to make the dress pop and added a pair of long diamond earrings to the look.

Paris also donned three bracelets and wore her huge wedding and engagement rocks as she stepped out with her husband, Carter Reum.

“Lovely night in LA at @LACMA with my love,” Paris told her 20.8 million Instagram followers.

Paris Hilton looks fantastic while promoting her new fragrance

In another series of amazing outfits, Paris showed fans what she had chosen to wear while promoting her new perfume in South Asia and the United Arab Emirates.

The fragrance is called Ruby Rush, and Paris made her way to India and Dubai to launch the product.

In one look, the DJ donned a sparkly blue cropped vest with spaghetti straps and wore a matching blazer and skirt to complete the outfit.

She added a pair of white earrings which had two blue stones in them.

Other outfits in the carousel of photos included a heavily beaded, wide-legged orange jumpsuit; and a beautiful sheer pink dress with three silver bows on the front.

“I love supporting local designers when I travel,” she told her followers. “So many talented designers around the world.”

Paris Hilton looks amazing in three Halloween costumes

Paris also showed off her love of dressing up last month when she shared her three amazing Halloween costumes.

She first paid tribute to her “childhood icon,” Sailor Moon, in a replica of the gown worn by the Manga character.

Paris’ second look was as FBI agent “Secret Agent Sexy Sliver,” where she wore a black miniskirt and cropped jacket.

She added leather gloves and thigh-high boots to the outfit, as well as gloves and a fake gun.

Lastly, Paris stunned as Captain Marvel in an intricately designed catsuit.

Adding blue suede, heeled boots to the figure-hugging outfit, Paris wore her blonde tresses loose around her shoulders.