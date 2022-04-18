Paris Hilton slays in a sheer black mini dress at Coachella

Paris Hilton slays in a black sheer mini dress at Coachella. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Paris Hilton is sliving.

The heiress dressed up for a trip to Coachella Music Festival.

In true Paris style, her outfit was sparkly and eye-catching.

Paris Hilton dressed in a sheer, sparkling minidress for Coachella

Paris took to Instagram to share several photos of herself in an eye-catching outfit.

The queen of sparkle herself had an outfit that consisted of a sheer black mini dress with sparkles all over.

She accessorized it with long, high-heeled boots, sunglasses, and a silver hat.

Paris looked as though she was having the time of her life at Coachella.

She captioned the photo, “The desert could always use more sparkle… #Coachella #ThatsHot.”

Paris Hilton recently revealed she wants twins

It seems as though Paris also has baby fever.

She revealed on a recent episode of Nikki and Brie Bella’s The Bellas Podcast that she and her husband, Carter Reum, are looking forward to having kids.

“I love being married. I just feel like I finally found my perfect match and I just feel so safe,” Paris said. “I finally have my home and I just can’t wait to start a family and have kids.”

She explained that she and Carter have “been talking about kids since the beginning — since the first couple, like, months of dating,” and that they “would love to have twins.”

“I think that would be amazing,” Paris added and explained that she and Carter would like three or four children overall.

Paris continued, “I would like a twin boy and girl just to, like, get both, but whatever happens, happens. But I would love that or twin girls because I love girls.”

While on The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast in January 2021, Paris said she began looking into IVF options because it was “the only way” she could guarantee that she can have “twins that are a boy and a girl.”

She added that she had already completed the egg retrieval procedure.

Paris Hilton gushed about her husband

Earlier this year, Paris spoke with People about being married to Carter and how “it’s the best feeling to get to build these new adventures in life with my person.”

“Being married is such a great new chapter for both of us,” she said. “We’ve been so close and inseparable the past two years together so it’s always felt like we’re married.”

Paris continued about Carter, “[He’s] my best friend, so it feels so safe getting to grow together.”